Meghan ‘to be schooled by Queen’

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have a good rapport with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex . Picture: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be celebrating her 38th birthday at the Queen's favourite summer pad, Balmoral Castle.

But a royal expert has revealed that Her Majesty, 93, may use the occasion to offer her some advice on "things that could have been done better", after a number of PR blunders by the new royal this year.

Meghan is said to have made a few royal blunders this year. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to Fabulous Digital, royal expert Phil Dampier said: "This might be a good opportunity to have, not an assessment of her, but a quiet chat away from the madding crowds as to how she thinks it is going.

"I think in quiet moments and quiet walks up by the river the Queen might have a few words of advice for her.

"I'm sure there must be things where she perhaps thinks things could be done better, so I'm sure she would give her some advice, especially if she asks for it."

Mr Dampier pointed out that the Queen is "very fond" of the Duchess of Sussex as is the Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

He added: "Charles and Camilla are very fond her. I think the Queen likes her a lot. I think they find her very engaging and intelligent."

Meghan may have thrown herself into royal life after marrying Prince Harry last May, but has come under fire on several occasions, The Sun reports.

Since becoming a duchess, Meghan Markle’s behaviour has been under fire at different points this year. Picture: PA Wire

When she helped to distribute bananas to prostitutes around Bristol, she was branded offensive for writing messages such as "you are strong" on the skins.

She was also criticised when her security banned anyone from taking photos of her at Wimbledon, despite being on a public court at the time.

Meanwhile, there have been errors on her Instagram, and her communications team slipped up after an email failed to send after Meghan went into labour.

The palace later offered a "profuse" apology, blaming it on a tech failure.

Meghan and Harry also upset some by keeping baby Archie's christening private and refusing to reveal the identity of his godparents.

The Balmoral break will also herald Archie's first holiday when he travels with his parents to the Scottish castle.

Meghan, Harry and Archie will mark her birthday on August 4 during the trip.

It is understood the trio will be given their own wing, as well as enjoying a traditional afternoon tea with Harry's gran the Queen.

It is said that Meghan, Harry and Archie will be given their own wing at Balmoral Castle. Picture: iStock.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "The Queen and Prince Philip adore the couple and, of course, their new great-grandson Archie, and they have invited them to Balmoral for a few days.

"It is testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite. It's a huge honour.

"They will celebrate Meghan's birthday, and the catering team will bake a cake to mark the occasion.

"Meghan may be a Duchess who can have anything she wants but the Queen is giving her a thoughtful present.

"It's no secret Balmoral is Her Majesty's favourite home and that's why this invite is so special and heartfelt."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II will spend the weekend together at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Picture: Getty Images

Invites to Balmoral are key indicators of social status. Prince William and Kate have previously stayed but this is Meghan's first invite.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said he could not comment on their private diary.

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.