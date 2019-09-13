Meghan slammed for ‘ghastly’ fashion launch

Behind the scenes on the shoot for Meghan’s Smart Set collection.

Behind the scenes on the shoot for Meghan’s Smart Set collection.

MEGHAN Markle has come under fire again after stepping out for her first official royal engagement alone since the birth of her and Prince Harry's son Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex launched a new clothing collection in aid of the charity, Smart Works.

But while some fans have been gushing that they "love" the range, others have been disappointed, with one calling it "ghastly" while another dubbed it "boring and shapeless".

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launches the Smart Works capsule collection on September 12, 2019 in London. Picture: Getty

The range, released in the UK on Friday (local time), is in partnership with the brand, Jigsaw, British department stores. John Lewis & Partners, and Marks & Spencer, and Meghan's fashion designer pal Misha Nonoo, and will be on sale for "at least two weeks".

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wears earrings and bracelets from Princess Diana’s collection for the launch. Picture: Getty

Meghan, 38, wore jewellery from Princess Diana's collection, including earrings and a bracelet.

After launching the collection she commented: "I've got to get back to the baby - it's feeding time".

She was recently criticised for leaving Archie to fly to watch her best firend Serena Williams at the US Open final where she used another commerical jet to make the trip at the British taxpayer's expense.

Williams, while grateful she came, recently admitted she didn't know if she could have left her own daughter at home when she was that age.

"Meghan is amazing," she said.

"Like literally flew across the seas just to support for a few hours with a newborn baby.

"She's the most positive, amazing person I know and everyone needs to know how amazing she is.

"I don't know if I could have done that with my daughter at that age, but she did it and that shows what kind of person she is."

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launches the Smart Works capsule collection at John Lewis in Oxford Street, London. Picture: AP

She became a patron of the organisation in January and has been working on the collection - which includes a shirt, blazer, trousers, a dress and a bag - over the last few months.

For each item bought, another will be donated to the charity - which provides clothing, training and interview prep to help unemployed women, helping them get back into the workplace.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection. Picture: Getty

Is Meghan really 'empowering' women with this expensive yet cheap, ill-fitting clothing line or is she disentitling them? She really must pull the breaks on these 'pet projects' and compose herself. — Legwarmer (@Legwarmer4) September 12, 2019

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex embraces designer Misha Nonoo as she launches the Smart Works capsule collection on September 12, 2019 in London. Picture: Getty

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as she launches the Smart Works capsule collection on September 12, 2019 in London. Picture: Getty

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, as she launches the Smart Works capsule collection on September 12, 2019 in London. Picture: Getty

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after launching the Smart Works capsule collection. Picture: Getty

But when the collection was released today, fans were divided, with hundreds voicing their mixed opinions online.

Many seemed to be disappointed with the range, labelling it "boring" and "underwhelming".

One person tweeted: "Shapeless, baggy, it's a no from me."

While another commented: "My gawd is this it? These clothes are ghastly."

"A couple of forgettable, underwhelming items," said another.

"I guess that makes them versatile? Does versatile also have to be boring AF?"

Another cruel user wrote: "To be seen on a sale rail near you, anytime soon!"

Meghan’s collection aims to get women, who have been out of the workforce, back into jobs. Picture: Instagram

Many praised the Duchess, however, after one of the items - a leather tote bag from M&S - sold out in a matter of hours.

Fans called the royal "creative" and described the initiative as "brilliant and amazing" with others pointing out it was "for the benefit of the charity" and all for a good cause.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to a group of women as she launches the Smart Works capsule collection. Picture: Getty

Leaving a review on one of the pieces - a £19.50 ($A35) crepe shift dress from M&S which was released early - one shopper wrote: "I love the fabric as I believe it will drape well and I like that the cut is generous in all the places that matter e.g. the hip and bottom area.

MORE NEWS:

Baby kills mum with press of a button

Princess guilty of orsdering assault

Trump mocks impeachment moves

The tote sold out in hours. Picture: John Lewis

The bags were a hit. Picture: John Lewis

"I particularly love love love the detail around the neckline, it's pretty and bold and feminine all at once.

"Also love the versatility and choice of the different colour offerings. Black, Navy and Pink. Well done to the creative and design team."

Another wrote: "This dress is wonderful. Smart, comfortable and an excellent length.

"The sleeves aren't clear from the photo, but the cuff may be worn up or down.

"I love a three quarter sleeve. The front opening, because it is an over the head garment, was rather more décolleté than I expected from the photo.

A dress from the collection. Picture: Supplied

The blazer and pants were popular. Picture: Supplied

"This garment is versatile and well cut. Hoping to get another in a different colour."

The Duchess visited the charity at the start of the year and became inspired after noticing that Smart Works' clothing donations often lacked the right sizes and choices.

"When you walk into a Smart Works space you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes," she wrote, while guest-editing Vogue.

"Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.

Meghan was back at work after maternity leave. Picture: Getty Images

A couple of forgettable, underwhelming items. I guess that makes them versatile? Does versatile also have to be boring af?



2 items from Meghan Markle's clothing collection have appeared online hours ahead of the launch https://t.co/J2ZFOIL6ui via @thisisinsider — PTR (@PeteyR13) September 12, 2019

Meghan Markle's charity clothes collection is already available to buy https://t.co/vBguhT5e1d via https://t.co/Sd1uqG2aKc

😲😲 shapeless, baggy, it's a no from me. — eleish harvey (@eleishharvey1) September 12, 2019

The capsule collection is just a few pieces from different designers that are promised brand marketing in exchange for the collection and is their most basic pieces. Being on sale for a limited time means limited pieces so she can claim she sells out products. Just empty hype. — sage14 (@sage1411) September 12, 2019