Meghan reveals Archie’s major milestone

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie has officially started playgroup - and he loves it.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed the five-month-old's milestone to a young winner at the annual WellChild Awards in London that she and the Duke attended.

Meghan said: "I just took Archie for his first [playgroup] class. It was a lot of fun. He loved it."

Prince Harry is a patron of WellChild, a group that provides care for seriously ill children. It was one of four charities that he and Meghan requested people donate to instead of sending gifts for Archie when he was born in May.

The royal duo also spoke to Milly Sutherland, 11 and her mum Angela, 50, at a reception following the awards. Angela told Bazaar.com: "She said they had loads of fun together. She said it was really good fun."

Among jokes and laughter, Harry reportedly asked fellow redhead Milly: "Can I borrow some? Yours is prettier than mine... and you have more of it."

Angela told Bazaar.com that Harry said his son "definitely" had red hair.

"Harry said he'd had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less," Angela said.

The event marked the Duke and Duchess' first joint appearance in London since Prince Harry vowed to take the British press to task over its "relentless propaganda" against he and his wife.

Prince Harry rocked a smart suit at the awards ceremony held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, but Meghan was spotted in an outfit repeat.

The Duchess recycled an $873 P.A.R.O.S.H dress she wore for her engagement interview with Harry in 2017, which she paired with the $2241 Sentaler coat she wore when she attended her first Christmas church service at Sandringham.

Prince Harry made an emotional speech. Picture: Getty Images

The Duke gave an emotional speech - even choking back tears at one point - where he mentioned how he knew at last year's event that Meghan was pregnant.

"I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards and both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day and more so would it would be like to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time," he said.

"And now talking to all of you as parent pulls at my heart strings, in a way I never could have understood, until I had a child of my own. No parent wants to hear that there child will suffer, that they will face extraordinary challenges - that will effect them throughout their lives."

"After meeting all the WellChild kids and parents over the years you have managed to give us a sense of optimism, of hope and of strength that no professional, no best selling book or advice could ever give us - so thank you for being you."