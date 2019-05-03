Royals ‘disrespect’ Charlotte in birthday post

Bizarre backlash! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded ‘disrespectful’ over an Instagram comment about Princess Charlotte’s birthday. Picture: AP

They unfollowed William and Kate on Instagram and now, Meghan and Harry are embroiled in yet another bizarre social media scandal.

A sweet and seemingly candid birthday message to Princess Charlotte has turned into more controversy for parents-to-be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The couple, who are expecting their first child any day now, have been labelled "disrespectful" by royal-watchers after they referred to Princess Charlotte simply as "Charlotte" - without her formal royal title - in a comment on Instagram.

Under a photo of Princess Charlotte on Kensington Palace's official Instagram account, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, commented: "Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo," with a cake and balloon emoji.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Instagram etiquette has caused another controversy for the parents-to-be. Picture: Getty Images

But fans were quick to point out that they left out Charlotte's official title.

"Even on Kensington Royal … she is referred to as Princess Charlotte. Meghan is just being disrespectful like she was to Prince Louis," one royal-watcher wrote on social media.

Another noted: "So why they call her princess? Because it's a sign of respect! Even Queen's account calls her princess."

Others chimed in: "*Princess Charlotte, every other Royal account addresses the Princess by her proper title maybe you should as well."

"It's a message on an official platform. This is not a WhatsApp message! Or a phone call."

She’s Princess Charlotte, thank you. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Birthday girl! Princess Charlotte, in a photo taken by her mother at the family’s home in Norfolk. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Of course, this backlash is particularly unfortunate given reports of an ongoing feud between Meghan Markle and Charlotte's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

To make matters worse, this is the second social media-related controversy to hit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a matter of days.

Meghan and Harry's official Instagram account, Sussex Royal, unfollowed Kensington Royal - the account of their brother and sister-in-law.

It came after Meghan and Harry announced that their Instagram feed would highlight mental health awareness accounts in May - Mental Health Awareness Month in the US.

"Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause," the royal couple said in a statement.

"Please go to our homepage and click 'following' to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work."

Meantime, Kensington Palace released adorable photos of Princess Charlotte, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark her fourth birthday.

In the candid photos, Charlotte's outfits included a £50 ($A93) Amaia skirt, a £70 ($A130) Lily Rose Betsy dress, and a pair of £26 ($A48) Hampton canvas shoes, according to The Sun.

Prince William reportedly said he was throwing a "rowdy" birthday party for his daughter, according to the Daily Mail.

"He said he was going to have quite a rowdy party - he's got a lot of children (coming)," William reportedly told children's writer Julia Donaldson during a reception at Buckingham Palace this week.