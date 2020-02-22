Meghan, Harry spy Malibu home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking at buying a $7 million mansion in Malibu, where their neighbours would include Robert Downey Jr and Caitlyn Jenner.

The lavish property, called Petra Manor, was once owned by Baywatch star David Charvet, and boasts eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, two terraces, a wine cellar, a swimming pool and a tennis court, the New York Post reported.

Jenner told the Loose Women talk show recently that she had heard the couple had been searching for a house in the ultra-exlcusive beachside enclave, home to an array of stars including Jack Nicholson, Mel Gibson, Halle Berry and Jennifer Aniston.

The move would put them near Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, with whom she is very close.

Petra Mansion in Malibu. Picture: Stay Awhile Villas

The reports come as a spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms the couple will no longer use the word royal.

"While the duke and duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation... will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," the spokeswoman said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' in any territory post Spring 2020."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent tens of thousands of pounds on their Sussex Royal website and trademarks but after extensive talks, the Queen and senior officials have ruled that Meghan and Harry cannot use the word "Royal" in their new roles after they depart from the royal family on March 31st.

The confirmation that Harry and Meghan would give up their royal branding came after ealrier reports suggested Meghan was resisting the move.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan said to a friend that "Harry and Archie have royal blood and no-one can take that away...As a family, they will always be considered royalty."

"Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it.," the friend added.

SOCIAL CLOUT

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down from their royal duties and aim to become financially independent, social media experts have suggested they could make a very tidy living from Instagram.

Influencer marketing platform Inzpire.me estimates that the Sussex Royal Instagram account, which boasts 11.2 million followers, could attract payment of around $167,000 per Instagram post.

The estimate reflects the increase in followers of the Sussex Royal account since Harry and Meghan made the shock announcement that they were stepping back as royals.

The account's followers increased by 9.7 per cent in the month after the announcement, compared to its previous monthly growth of 1.6 per cent.

This makes Harry and Meghan's Instagram earning capacity double that of Prince William and Kate's, whose @KensingtonRoyal handle is worth around $80,000, according to Inzpire.me.

This week, the Queen ordered Harry and Meghan to drop their official Sussex Royal title, months after the couple spent tens of thousands of dollars to trademark it.

Once they fully step down from royal duties, Harry and Meghan will have various potential sources of income, including speaking engagements, social media posts and a book

deal, for which they could net around $15 million before any royalties are accounted for.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are currently living in Canada, will return to the UK for their last round of royal duties next week.

Prince Harry will walk in the shoes of musical greats when he joins Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios on February 28, sharing the news via a made-up text conversation with the New Jersey rock legend.

Taking to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the Duke of Sussex shared a short video showing fake texts between himself and the pop star, alongside the caption: "Coming soon …*Disclaimer - this is not a real text conversation*"

Jon Bon Jovi. Picture: AP

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK from Canada for the event to promote the Invictus Games, a competition for returned soldiers wounded in conflicts.

The video shows a pretend text message exchange between Harry and Bon Jovi, with the Duke showing off his dad humour.

"Just livin' on a prayer," Harry responds when apparently asked how he was by the singer, a reference to one of the band's famous songs.

Jon Bon Jovi then - supposedly - proceeds to explain that he's in London on the 28th of February - the date the Duke of Sussex will visit Abbey Road Studios to meet him and members of the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Quickly jumping in, Harry wittily quips: "Ha! Don't expect me to sing … BUT I'll give it a shot."

The event will be the first since new details emerged of Harry and Meghan's Megxit deal, with the Queen kicking them out of Buckingham Palace from March 31.

The couple who dropped a bombshell last month that they wanted out of the royal family are now working out their new roles.

The Bon Jovi meeting at the studios made famous by the Beatles is a sign of how they will maintain their profiles.

The Beatles' Abbey Road. Picture: EMI

The event will take place on Friday, February 28, and will be one of the remaining few covered by the royal press rota, which Harry and Meghan opted out of as part of a war with the British press.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the engagement early on Friday Australian time.

"The Duke of Sussex will visit Abbey Road Studios to meet Jon Bon Jovi and members of the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation," it said in a statement.

"The song will be recorded in Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios, which was made famous by The Beatles who recorded 11 out of their 13 albums there.

Bon Jovi in Sydney 2018. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Daily Telegraph

"The song, called Unbroken, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and honour their service."

The Invictus Games choir is made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving military personnel.

The Invictus Games uses sport to give hope to injured and wounded soldiers with an Olympics-style event to help them get back on the road to recovery.

Prince Harry helped set up the games, which will be held in The Hague, Netherlands, in May.