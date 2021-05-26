Meghan, Harry fired nanny after mystery ‘incident’

Harry can't heal rift unless Meghan is ‘out of the picture’

Meghan Markle dramatically fired Archie's nanny following a mysterious "incident" in the middle of the night, it is claimed.

According to Meghan's friend and biographer, Omid Scobie, the nanny was sacked after just a few days in the day when the Sussexes were still experimenting with childcare options.

The "incident" in question, which Scobie didn't explain, was serious enough to permanently put the couple off childcare, according to the Mirror.

Speaking on British TV, Scobie said: "Very few people know the real story behind it.

"After Archie's arrival, Harry and Meghan wanted some help to establish a sleep pattern. They hired a night nanny.

"While I can't go into someone else's employment details for legal reasons, it was an incident on one of the first nights that put the couple off from having a night nurse."

ARCHIE DUBBED 'MINI-ME'

Meanwhile, fans have dubbed Archie Meghan's "mini me" after a childhood photo of her resurfaced online.

According to The Sun, royal watcher Julieth was first to make the comparison after posting the photo of six-month-old Meghan on Twitter alongside recent footage of Archie, two, sitting on a swing in the family's $20 million California home.

It's believed the young Meghan was sitting on the lap of her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle in the photo, with royal fans saying that the mum and son duo definitely look alike.

The cute footage of Archie appeared in Prince Harry's new AppleTV+ documentary, The Me You Can't See, which aired last week - alongside a new coloured picture of the toddler.

Pictures of Archie and baby Meghan both show each of them with curly brown hair, big dark eyes and super cute chubby cheeks as they both flash a cheeky grin.

"Archie's been looking a lot like Meghan," Julieth wrote with fans quickly agreeing that the little boy looks more like his mum than his dad Prince Harry.

Many fans pointed out that they had the "same smile" while one agreed: "Yes, very much like Meghan, handsome!"

"I have always said that Archie looks like his mother from the 1st time we saw him at the photo call," one eagle-eyed royal fan wrote.

Adding: "He's a mini- Meghan with his curly and wavy hair."

Another wrote: "I think he is changing from Harry to Meghan's faces at the moment. I can't wait to see which face will finally stick".

While someone else shared: "He looks like both parents now."

Until now, royal fans haven't seen Archie's face since he was a young baby, but new footage shared by Prince Harry last week offer a glimpse of what the two-year-old looks like now.

Colour footage of Archie and his parents, Meghan and Prince Harry, playing on the beach was shown in Harry Apple TV documentary series, which fans first saw in black and white during the couple's explosive Oprah Winfrey chat.

While you can't see a close up of Archie's sweet face, the young boy is facing the camera as he runs along the sand, finally offering viewers a glimpse of his face.

This comes just after Harry and Meghan released a new photo of Archie for his second birthday, however, fans were disappointed that he had his back turned to the camera while holding balloons.

In the documentary, there's also a throwback shot of one-year-old Archie sitting on his mum's lap while isolating in their LA mansion, which was taken at the time of his first birthday last year.

