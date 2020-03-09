Meghan faces Queen for first time since Megxit

Meghan Markle saw the Queen today for the first time after arriving back in the UK as she attended church with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex smiled as she arrived at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor with her husband, just a few days after the Queen promised they would always be part of the royal family.

Meghan and the Queen in June 2018. Picture: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

It marks the first time Meghan will have seen the British monarch after she and Prince Harry dramatically announced they were quitting as royals, reports The Sun.

While Prince Harry has sat down with the Queen several times since January, Meghan had remained in Canada during the Megxit talks.

But a royal insider has since claimed the monarch's invitation to the couple to attend church with her showed how she wanted to support them in their new life.

A source told People: "It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church.

"It's telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family they all love each other."

Meghan and Harry are undertaking their last official royal duties in Britain. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file

Prince Harry, 35, was seen driving while Meghan stunned next to him in a fascinator and drop earrings for the service.

The Queen was also seen arriving for the Sunday service at the Windsor church in sunglasses and a pale blue outfit.

Earlier this week, Harry, 35, sat down with the Queen in a four-hour heart-to-heart, with Her Majesty telling her grandson he would always be welcome back into the family.

The Queen had also issued a rare emotional statement about the couple as the Megxit details were finalised, saying they "will always be much loved members" of her family.

And royal biographer Robert Lacey said: "She has a particular sensitivity to what Harry has been going through because of her closeness to Margaret and seeing the same dramas and tensions played out two generations ago."

The Queen had previously watched her younger sister Princess Margaret struggle with being in her shadow, it was claimed.

But despite being happy Meghan and Harry have returned to visit, the Queen is "very sad" that the couple didn't bring Archie back to the UK.

Meghan and Harry are understood to be staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor while they are back in Britain, a home they kept after promising to pay back the £2.4 million ($A4.7 million) of taxpayer money spent on refurbishing the property.

They have been busy with a whirlwind of final engagements, on Saturday night heading to the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which celebrates the Royal Marines.

The couple stunned at the Mountbatten Music Festival. Picture: Simon Dawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

And Meghan headed to Robert Clack School, Dagenham, East London to mark International Women's Day where a cheeky student managed to get a hug.

It was there that the former actress revealed 10-month-old Archie is starting to walk.

Today, their Instagram account posted photos of the Duchess' visit to the school, describing Meghan as a "lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity".

In the post, Meghan paid tribute to Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers who pushed for the Equal Pay Act.

She said: "This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right."

FAREWELL TOUR

On Monday, Meghan and Harry will be reunited with Kate and William for the Commonwealth Service, the first time the former "Fab Four" have been pictured together in months.

But despite reports there could be frostiness between the couples, sources told The Sun that Meghan, who has left baby Archie back home in Canada, is looking forward to the events.

They said: "The last few weeks have done Meghan the power of good.

"She has a real spring in her step and is excited and honoured to be part of so many important events. She is particularly proud to be with Harry tonight at an event she knows means so much to him."

Part of the Megxit deal means Harry and Meghan won't be using the term "royal", meaning they will have to rename their Sussex Royal website and Instagram account.

However, Harry will remain sixth in line to the throne and retain his HRH status - although he won't use it.

The 35-year-old won't use the military rank as part of his new life from March 31, with the deal to be reviewed by the Queen in 12 months.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission