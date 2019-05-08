Meghan’s family ‘in brawl before birth’

THE Duchess of Sussex's nephew injured his leg during a heated 20-man brawl, just hours before the duchess gave birth.

The Sun reports that Tyler Dooley, 26 - who had a knife confiscated by bouncers in London after Meghan's wedding last year - was shoved over in the melee.

The bust-up, just over 48 hours before the Duchess of Sussex gave birth, occurred in front of the Wonder Bur Lounge, a bar in Grants Pass, Oregon, at about 11.15pm (4:15pm AEST) on Friday.

A spokesman for Grants Pass Police Department confirmed to The Sun: "Units responded to a physical disturbance at the location involving 15 to 20 people.

"Suspects were unknown and (Mr) Dooley was shoved to the ground."

Tyler Dooley is the nephew of the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Supplied

The brawl, described by police as a "large fight", had been broken up by the time officers arrived on the scene.

No-one was arrested.

There is no suggestion that cannabis farmer Tyler, who is the son of Meghan's half-brother Thomas Jr, 52, did anything wrong.

When quizzed on the incident by The Sun, he described the police department's version of events as "not entirely accurate".

And he insisted that he was not injured "during a fight".

Declining to explain exactly what happened, he added: "I'm not a victim. The disturbance is completely separate from me."

HOSPITAL DASH

Meghan did not get her wish for a home birth after a last-minute dash to a London hospital but she did manage to keep it a secret.

Meghan slipped out of her home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, in the dead of night to a London hospital, believed to be the $28,000 per night Portland where she delivered a healthy baby boy, weighing 3.26kg.

The Royal Family, former United States First Lady Michelle Obama and television star Ellen DeGeneres, have been among the billions of people who have wished the royal couple happiness at the arrival of the royal who will reshape The Firm.

The Queen, who lives just a few hundred metres away, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall were expected to be among the first visitors.

Prince Charles said in Germany: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

Prince William added: "We're absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days.

"I'm pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

The Queen was in Windsor today but no pictures have emerged of her going to Frogmore Cottage to see the baby.

A photograph of the baby boy was expected to be released tomorrow London time.

Meanwhile, new details emerged about the royal baby boy's mysterious birth.

The plan was shrouded in secrecy, with even senior royals being kept in the dark.

The world's media were camped out the front of Windsor Castle, with bright TV lights ready to beam any movement - even paramedics getting a pasty.

Prince Harry outside Windsor Castle after the birth of his son. Picture: Getty Images

But Meghan and Harry, with their Scotland Yard protection team, slipped out of one of the 15 gates around Windsor Castle's 2000 hectares of parkland under the cover of darkness.

The home birth plan was ditched as concerns grew that she needed hospital care because she was more than a week overdue.

The baby boy was born at 5.26am on Monday local time but it was not clear if the 37-year-old was induced.

Full details about the birth will be revealed when the birth certificate is issued in several days' time.

Prince Harry, the picture of an excited father, said he may also reveal the baby's name with Arthur and Alexander the favourites with bookmakers.

"Still thinking about names," a smiling Harry said outside Windsor Castle announcing the birth.

A town crier announces the birth of Meghan and Harry’s baby in Windsor. Picture: Getty

"The baby's a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it, but that's the next bit.

"But for us I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days' time as planned, as a family, to be able to share it with you guys so everyone can see the baby."

Prince William and Kate were ecstatic, saying they can't wait to meet the new baby.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family," a post on their @kensingtonroyal Instagram page said.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, said: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the safe delivery of your baby boy."

Michelle Obama tweeted: "Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby".

DeGeneres, a US talk show host, tweeted: "Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I'm 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten also offered their congratulations to Harry and Meghan on the arrival of the baby boy who could reshape the debate for a republic in Australia.

Mr Morrison said the baby's official gift from Australia would be a collection of iconic May Gibbs' books Snugglepot and Cuddlepie.

Mr Shorten said he would send books by Australian indigenous artist Bronwyn Bancroft.

Prince Harry will travel to The Hague on Thursday to announce the countdown to the Invictus Games, while Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will be on hand to give her support at Frogmore Cottage.

AUSSIE FANS CELEBRATE ROYAL BIRTH

Windsor's historic streets were awash with champagne and an outpouring of love as town criers welcomed the new royal baby boy.

The brisk spring air was filled with goodwill for the new arrival as people gathered outside the 1000-year-old walls of Windsor Castle.

Super fans who had camped out for three nights showered the streets with champagne and crowds cheered as news of the baby was officially announced.

Aussies Bret and Allison Parkinson outside The Prince Harry pub in Windsor. picture David Dyson

Australians Allison and Bret Parkinson, of Buderim, on the Sunshine Coast were in Windsor to toast the new bub.

The couple, who wet the baby's head with a pint of Guinness and a gin and tonic at The Prince Harry Hotel, said this birth would keep Australia a constitutional monarchy.

"I watched The Crown (on Netflix), I'm a fan of the royals and we had a party for the royal wedding, but I'm not a tragic," Ms Parkinson, 47, said.

"I think we (Australia) will stay as we are, the royals are just starting to get a bit of momentum.

"Everyone loves Harry, he's a bit of a larrikin. And I like what Meghan has done, even though she might be a bit Hollywood for the royal family."

Mr Parkinson, 45, added: "I'm still devastated she left Suits. I haven't watched in since."

Royal super fan John Loughrey, 64, of Streatham, south London, said he was over the moon at the baby boy's safe arrival.

"I had a feeling it was going to be a boy," he said.

"But the main thing is that we have a healthy baby and a healthy mother."

The crowd also appreciated the touching nod to Princess Diana's family in the official announcement from Buckingham Palace.