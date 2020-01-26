Meghan and Harry face having allowance cut

Prince Charles will "drastically reduce" the payouts to Prince Harry and Meghan from the Bank of Dad when their commercial careers kick off, royal watchers say.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are striking out on their own, with the help of an annual A$4 million payment each year.

But the Prince of Wales, "an obsessive hard worker", was likely to cut off the kids if they sign up deals with Netflix through their Hollywood friends including George Clooney and TV connections in Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the shock decision to step back from the royal family. Picture: Steve Parsons

Prince Harry's decision, which he insists was his own despite many reports blaming wife Meghan Markle, means that he will rarely see his father.

However, there has been bad blood between them for years, often around disputes about how to deal with the media and the relationship with his stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Richard Fitzwilliams, royal expert and former editor of the International Who's Who, said Prince Charles was hurt by Prince Harry's defection.

He said that the relationship would be harder now that he was paying for the couple out of his Duchy of Cornwall funds even though they were not working royals.

"Will Charles put any pressure on them and in what way will that affect their relationship?

I would expect that Charles' contribution will dramatically reduce. Charles will be feeling very let down," he said.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry have had a strained relationship for years. Picture: Paul Thomas

"Harry and Meghan, as Harry said in that speech at the charity, were far from happy with the settlement.

"In the past few months it had clearly become toxic, giving it more time would not have made a difference."

The world has been gripped by Prince Harry and Meghan's royal saga.

The feud between the brothers, Prince Harry, 35, and Prince William, 38, has grabbed most of the headlines, along with the Queen's reaction at her grandson's decision to step back from his birthright.

However, a frost that Elsa from Frozen would have been proud of has swept between Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles, 71, for years.

Prince Charles laughing with his sons as he lifts Prince Harry onto Prince William’s shoulders. Picture: Tim Graham

This month's events have strained relationships further, but there has been tensions bubbling under the surface.

A key moment, despite the obvious strain of Princess Diana's death and her replacement with Camilla, 72, who was already in the picture anyway, was a story that Prince Charles' minder leaked about Prince Harry going to rehab.

Royal biographer Penny Junor said Prince Harry was furious at the headlines that Prince Charles had ordered him to go to rehabilitation after he was caught smoking marijuana in 2002.

"The story said his father was decisive against drugs, he nipped it in the bud, chastised him and sent him to rehab to talk to all the addicts," she said.

Rumours of a rift between Prince William (L) and Prince Harry (R) have been swirling for years. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth

"It was not a true story, Harry had been to a rehab centre but not because Charles had discovered he was using drugs. He had gone to rehab with Mark Dyer."

Mr Dyer, 53, was baby Archie's secret godfather and he accompanied Prince Harry to The Ivy in London's posh Chelsea suburb this week where he poured out his "sadness" at stepping back from the royal family during a speech for his HIV charity Sentebale.

He has been described as a steady hand for Prince Harry in troubled times.

Ms Junor said Prince Harry was angry that Prince Charles became the hero of the story.

A newspaper had more scandalous details on Prince Harry but did not publish them because of a deal with Prince Charles to make a statement about the rehab visit in exchange for dumping the report, she added.

Prince Charles smells olive soap during a visit to Israel. Picture: Chris Jackson

Prince Charles was in Israel this week for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

He also warned that there was only 10 years to save the planet in a landmark speech in Davos, Switzerland, echoing the time frame that Prince William had used recently.

Ms Junor said that Prince Charles was an "obsessive worker", which cut the time he spent with his children when they were young.

"He was there but he was working day and night, he's always writing speeches or firing off memos," she said.

"He's absolutely obsessive, he works enormously hard, when he's on tour he never even stops for lunch

"Camilla will stop and have a cup of tea or lunch to reboot the energy."

Prince Charles with sons Prince William (L) and Prince Harry (R) during happier times. Picture: News Corp Australia

Father and son relationships can be tricky at the best of times, but the death of Princess Diana, following her revelations in a TV interview that there were three people in her marriage, made it harder for Prince Harry and Prince Charles.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said Camilla was always a hard sell for Prince Harry.

"I don't think Harry was wild about Camilla or ever will be," she said.

"At the beginning they (Prince William and Harry) were pretty good about it - the feeling was 'she keeps dad happy but I don't have to like her."

Ms Seward added the friction came when he started therapy about three years ago.

Prince Harry has repeatedly spoken of his mother in recent public statements, and there was a sense that he was still struggling to cope with her tragic death in a car accident in 1997 when she was being followed by paparazzi.

Ms Seward said that Prince Charles and Prince Harry would struggle to patch up their relationship after this week's earthquake exit.

"The problem I can see is the geography. When will he see Harry? That's the trouble with being there (Canada). It's not as if the family are doing nothing here. They didn't see much of each other when they were all living close together."