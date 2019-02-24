Megan on the hunt in top return against Western Bulldogs

ELATION: Megan Hunt just seconds after she slotted the sealer against the Western Bulldogs.

ELATION: Megan Hunt just seconds after she slotted the sealer against the Western Bulldogs. Hamish Blair GLA240219HUNTGOAL

AFLW: Ex-BITS Saints player Megan Hunt celebrated her first-ever goal in her 13-game AFLW career.

Her major in the final quarter against Western Bulldogs came about when she pounced on a Jessica Wuetschner kick on a super Saturday night.

It was Hunt's first game of the AFLW season and she made her presence felt in the Lions' forward line with several pressure acts and five disposals.

Brisbane went on to win 7.7 (49) to 2.5 (17) at Whitten Oval in Melbourne.

Brisbane leapt to top spot in Conference B and face Geelong Cats this Saturday in Moreton Bay at 2.45pm.