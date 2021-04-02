Menu
What’s open this Easter weekend
MEGALIST: What’s open over the Easter long weekend

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
2nd Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With plenty of Gladstone business shutting their doors over the Easter long weekend, we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

TRADING HOURS

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Closed Good Friday. Open Easter Saturday 9am-3pm, Easter Sunday 10am-4pm, Easter Monday 10am-4pm. Trading hours of individual stores may vary.

Supermarkets

Aldi: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 9am-6pm, Easter Sunday 9am to 6pm, Easter Monday 9am – 6pm

Barney Point Butchery: Friday – Monday: Closed

Coles (all stores): Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday to Monday 9am – 6pm

Drake’s IGA Sun Valley: Friday to Monday: 7am-9pm

Foodworks West Gladstone: Friday to Monday 5am – 9pm

Foodworks South Gladstone: TBC

Foodworks Clinton: Good Friday 7am-7pm, Saturday and Sunday, 7am – 7pm, Monday 7am-7pm

Gladstone Fish Market (retail): Good Friday 9am – 5.30pm, Saturday 9am – 4pm, Sunday 9am -2pm, Monday 9am – 5.30pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Friday – Monday 6am-11pm

Spar Avion: Good Friday 6am – 8pm, Easter Saturday – Monday 6am to 8pm

Spar Express Sun Valley: Friday – Monday 5am-8pm

Spar Express New Auckland: Good Friday: 6am – 8pm, Saturday – Sunday, 5am – 9pm, Easter Monday 6am – 8pm.

Woolworths (all stores): Closed Good Friday, Open Easter Saturday 8am – 6pm, Sunday – Monday 9am-6pm

Cafes and restaurants

Blend Cafe (Tannum Sands): Friday 6am – 12pm, Saturday – Sunday closed, Monday 6am -12pm

Callemondah Cafe Corner and Takeaway: Friday – Monday: Closed

Coffee Club Night Owl (Dawson Highway): Friday – Monday 7am to 3pm, depending on COVID-19

Coffee Club Grand Hotel (Goondoon St): Friday, Saturday – Sunday 7am to 2pm

Dicey’s: Friday closed, Saturday, Sunday, Monday – 10am to 12am but may close earlier

The Dock: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 7.30am – 9pm, Monday 7.30am – 2.30pm

Marina Flavours: Friday to Sunday, 6am to 11.30pm

Auckland House: TBC

Lightbox: Friday 7am t0 2pm, Saturday 7am to late, Sunday – Monday 7am – 2pm

The Reef: Friday to Monday 10am – 3am

Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed

Gladstone Fish Market: TBC

Oak and Vine: TBC

Rocksalt Bar and Restaurant: Good Friday and Saturday 11am-2pm and 5pm-8pm, Sunday closed

Tannum Beach Fish and Chips: Good Friday and Saturday 10am – 8pm, Sunday closed, Monday 10am-8pm

Truffle Pig Tannum Sands: Friday and Saturday 7.30am – 2pm, 5-8pm, Sunday closed

Pubs and bottle shops

BWS Stockland: Good Friday closed, Saturday 9am-5pm, Sunday and Monday 9am – 6pm

Central Lane Hotel The Bottle-O: Good Friday and Monday closed, Saturday and Sunday 10am-7pm

Cellarbrations (at Dicey’s): Good Friday closed, Saturday and Sunday 9am – 6pm

Dan Murphy’s: Good Friday Closed, Saturday 10am-9pm, Sunday and Monday 10am – 7pm

Liquorland Gladstone Valley: Good Friday closed, Saturday 9am – 6pm, Sunday 10-6pm, Monday 9am – 7pm

Star Liquor (Goondoon St): 10am-9pm

Star Liquor (Night Owl): Good Friday closed, Saturday – Monday 9am-6pm

Star Liquor (Sun Valley): Good Friday closed, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am – 6pm, Monday 10am – 7pm

Retail

Australia Post (Gladstone Valley): Friday – Monday Closed

Autobarn: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday Open 9am- 5pm, Easter Sunday Open 10am- 4pm, Easter Monday Open 9am – 4pm

Big W: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 9am-6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 9am-5pm

Bunnings: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 6am-6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 7am – 6pm

Kmart: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday 9am- 6pm, Easter Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm

Officeworks: Good Friday Closed, Easter Saturday – Monday 10am-4pm

Want to let us know your business opening hours? Comment on the story below, on Facebook or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au

