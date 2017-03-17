BREAKING: 1373 Gladstone homes lose power as storm hits

IN THE DARK: 1373 Ergon customer have lost power. Source: Kylie Dyer.

UPDATE: 2.02pm:

A WHOPPING 1373 homes and businesses are without power across Gladstone and surrounding towns after a storm hit.

Ergon has issued an alert of an "unplanned" power outage for Gladstone, Tannum Sands, South Gladstone, West Gladstone, Gladstone Central, and Yarwun.

OUTAGE: Large parts of the city are without power after a storm hit.

But Ergon technicians face a big, wet task, as they are not aware where the fault is.

"The loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs," Ergon's power outage trackers states.

"Fault finding is in progress."

The outage was a reported at about 1.30pm.

More to come

EARLIER:

A MEAN-looking storm with loud thunder and heavy rain has drifted over Gladstone.

Weather experts at the Bureau of Meteorology said Gladstone is at the centre of a big storm, but at this stage, there is nothing to suggest it will turn severe.

"There is potential though (of it turning severe)," Mr David said. "At this point in time there's nothing to show that they will be severe."

BoM were this morning farecasting a 50% chance of rain, which has eventuated.

INCOMING! BoM's radar shows a storm front headed for Gladstone. BOM

But Mr David said BoM isn't expecting a deluge as the storm is relatively "fast moving".

He said, however, there could be more storms and rain behind it.

More to come