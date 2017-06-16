Mega-mine launches tool for job seekers

Adani says new portal will open up job opportunities for those seeking work at, or near, the proposed mega coal mine

ADANI claims its new portal will open up job opportunities for those seeking work at, or near, the proposed mega coal mine.

Adani spokesman Ron Watson revealed to The Observer the new online portal would be launched within the next week, acting as a resource for people including sub-contractors, employees and suppliers.

"It'd be like an old-fashioned bulletin board," Mr Watson said. "They can register for work ... then the companies who work for us can use it as a point of reference to look for suppliers."

The portal will house jobs for the $16b Carmichael coal mine about 160 km north-west of Clermont.

While unable to say when the website will go live, Mr Watson said they expected the free website to be popular.

"It'll be as popular as chocolate at Christmas lunch," he said.

Mr Watson maintained the coal mine would produce 10,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

It has been reported, and disputed, that there are thousands of jobs on offer directly associated with the mine, including construction and operation of a railway line, work at the Bowen's Abbot Port, where the coal will be transported to, and workers at regional headquarters.

"The ones related directly to the mine and railway will be available through a range of advertising," Mr Watson said about the mine and associated sub-contracting jobs. "We'll be scouring and putting them (on the portal)."

However, he said the number of jobs directly related to the mine does not total the reported 10,000, with many being indirect through a knock-on effect.

"Direct jobs ... I don't have those figures," Mr Watson said.

ABC's Media Watch this week reported there would be only 1206 full-time equivalent Queensland jobs at the mine when disputing the 10,000 figure.

Mr Watson said indirect jobs could include employment opportunities at businesses like the local fish and chip shops where coal miners may live. Most indirect jobs will not be advertised on the Adani portal.

"The indirect jobs are responsible to indirect employers," Mr Watson said.

"If there's an increase of fish and chip orders [due to extra miners having work] and they need more staff, we're not advertising that position."

While the Adani portal will advertise vacant positions, Mr Watson said job seekers need to be cautious of the scam websites posing as mining websites that take your money and don't give you a job.

"Be careful where you go and what you put down on paper," he said.

"Just be aware there are activists being creative with IT skills but not creating jobs."