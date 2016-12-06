Gladstone FIFO dad desperate after teary goodbyes

Aaron Rush, pictured with his wife Leslie and sons Kobi, 6 and Braxton, 3, is keen to find work closer to home.

WAVING goodbye to his tearful two boys every month is a painful reminder of the thousands of kilometres that separate Aaron Rush from his family.

It's because the former Curtis Island worker has chosen the fly-in, fly-out lifestyle after construction and mining work disappeared from the region.

For 13 months Mr Rush has spent 28 days at a time away from his wife and two sons, aged 3 and 6.

But today's announcement from Adani that it has given the green light to its Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin gives Mr Rush a glimmer of hope he could return to his home state.

It's a similar story for the hundreds of other Gladstone workers alongside Mr Rush in the Northern Territory.

The former Curtis Island worker said going to work in the same state his wife and children lived in would be perfect.

"It'd be family again," he said.

"The last time was the hardest, because I had a bit of an extended R and R and I had nine days with the family.

"That was the first time the boys cried quite hard when I left."

The 36-year-old said every two days he was looking for jobs in Queensland.

Adani announced today that a final investment decision had been made regarding its Carmichael Mine.

It's expected the project, tipped to create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, will begin pre-construction by the September quarter.

Adani has signed a mine development deal with Downer Mining, its Townsville regional headquarters is open and Aecom will complete rail and construction works.

Mr Rush said it was news he and his friends in Gladstone were waiting to hear, with many relying on two or three week-long shutdowns for employment.

"I hadn't heard anything about (Adani) for a while, so I worried it was just another project put on the back burner," he said.