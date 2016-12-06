25°
News

Gladstone FIFO dad desperate after teary goodbyes

Tegan Annett
| 6th Jun 2017 2:54 PM
Aaron Rush, pictured with his wife Leslie and sons Kobi, 6 and Braxton, 3, is keen to find work closer to home.
Aaron Rush, pictured with his wife Leslie and sons Kobi, 6 and Braxton, 3, is keen to find work closer to home.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY |

Adani given green light for $16 mega mine

How Gladstone businesses, workers benefit from mega mine

WAVING goodbye to his tearful two boys every month is a painful reminder of the thousands of kilometres that separate Aaron Rush from his family.

It's because the former Curtis Island worker has chosen the fly-in, fly-out lifestyle after construction and mining work disappeared from the region.

For 13 months Mr Rush has spent 28 days at a time away from his wife and two sons, aged 3 and 6.

But today's announcement from Adani that it has given the green light to its Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin gives Mr Rush a glimmer of hope he could return to his home state.

 

It's a similar story for the hundreds of other Gladstone workers alongside Mr Rush in the Northern Territory.

The former Curtis Island worker said going to work in the same state his wife and children lived in would be perfect.

"It'd be family again," he said.

"The last time was the hardest, because I had a bit of an extended R and R and I had nine days with the family.

"That was the first time the boys cried quite hard when I left."

The 36-year-old said every two days he was looking for jobs in Queensland.


Adani announced today that a final investment decision had been made regarding its Carmichael Mine.

It's expected the project, tipped to create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, will begin pre-construction by the September quarter.

Adani has signed a mine development deal with Downer Mining, its Townsville regional headquarters is open and Aecom will complete rail and construction works.

Mr Rush said it was news he and his friends in Gladstone were waiting to hear, with many relying on two or three week-long shutdowns for employment.

"I hadn't heard anything about (Adani) for a while, so I worried it was just another project put on the back burner," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  adani carmichael mine

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Gladstone FIFO dad desperate after teary goodbyes

Gladstone FIFO dad desperate after teary goodbyes

Waving goodbye to his tearful sons every month is a painful reminder of the thousands of kilometres that separate Aaron Rush from his family.

Mass sell off of blocks in another failed Gladstone estate

Gladstone Green: 23 lots going up for auction in failed estate development.

Leftovers of Gladstone Green up for auction.

Council promises 'no job losses' after tender process

EXPLORING OPTIONS: Gladstone Regional Council.

Mayor and department director pledge to honour EBA.

Deputy mayor: Carmichael could be catalyst CQ needs

CATALYST: Chris Trevor is optimistic about the opportunities the Carmichael coal mine will bring to central Queensland.

Cr Chris Trevor calls Adani's decision 'fantastic news'.

Local Partners

BlazeAid still working hard for Bororen victims of TC Debbie

BLAZEAID volunteers are continuing their mission at Bororen to help farmers rebuild in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Gladstone's top talent headed to Special Olympics junior games

TALENTED: Iteeca Cleland and Levi Harris are off to the Gold Coast for the Special Olympics Junior Nationals Competition.

TWO talented Rosella Park students are off to the Junior Nationals.

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Jack of all trades wins Rocky's art award

Tobias De Maine at the Rockhampton Art Gallery after he was announced winner of the 2017 Bayton Award.

Winner announced at opening of exhibition of award finalists

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

ACTOR Peter Sallis has died peacefully at the age of 96 with his family by his side, his agents have announced.

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

International victory for cookbook author

HOUSEHOLD NAME: Author of 4 Ingredients Kim McCosker beat out seven other short-listed authors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China.

Kim McCosker claims top award at Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the HomePod. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSource:AFP

Smart features include the ability to ask for weather and news

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $299,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

COUNTRY FAMILY LIFESTYLE ON APPROX. 4.65 ACRES...SO CLOSE TO TOWN

38 Stewart Road, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 3 $560,000

Come and experience this wonderful acreage property approx. 5 minutes from Bunnings homemaker centre. Boasts 4 brms, 2 bathrooms and 3 bay shed on an elevated...

ELEVATED HOME WITH POOL...QUIET LOCATION IN SUN VALLEY...SWEEPING MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM YOUR DOORSTEP

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this property that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major and...

Manicured Gardens, In-ground Pool, City Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

Modern Cottage Style Home

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This compact and well maintained home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and schools. Situated on a 627m2 fully fenced block with good side access.

Their Pride, Your Joy!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $349,000

The moment you set foot on this property you will see that pride of ownership is apparent in every facet and now it's your turn to make this home your pride and...

STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD WITH THIS JEWEL IN VANTAGE!

5 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are after a 4 bed, 2 bath, modern home but are sick of looking at properties that are all alike, this is the house for you! Beautifully designed to suit...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!