Mega garage sale headed for Gladstone

TRASH TO TREASURE: The Garage sale trail is returning to Gladstone.

TRASH TO TREASURE: The Garage sale trail is returning to Gladstone. Contributed

THE national Garage Sale Trail is back again this year with residents encouraged to reduce, reuse and recycle.

The Gladstone Regional Council is once again supporting the event and are encouraging community groups, schools, businesses and households to get behind the initiative on October 19 and 20.

Region Councillor Rick Hansen said last year across the Gladstone Region, there were 124 garage sales and stalls registered in the event.

"It encourages community members to re-purpose and consciously reduce the number of items which would otherwise be sent to landfill,” Cr Hansen said.

"It is also a chance to make some extra pocket money from items we no longer need, or to pick up a great bargain.”

Gladstone is one of 140 councils supporting the national initiative.

Registration online for free at www.garagesaletrail.com.au/Gladstone