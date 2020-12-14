Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Weather Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe...

Weather

Weather Premium Content PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

News Premium Content Queensland Alumina like you’ve never seen it...

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Out and about at the Calliope Markets

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at Trinity College...

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Toolooa State High celebrates 2020...

Blake Vincent and Sophie Duff

News Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Chanel College 2020 formal

Education

Education Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: All the glamour at TSSH formal 2020

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at GSHS...

News Premium Content GALLERY: Rosella State High formal 2020

News Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: Air Beats Open Air Festival

News

News Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Tannum Sands State High School formal...

Soccer

Soccer Premium Content PHOTOS: Magpies Crusaders fans cheer from...

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Packed out at the Rotary Markets

Local Faces Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: Throwback at the Retro ‘n’ Rhyme

News Premium Content 25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Yachties Sunday sessions in full swing

News Premium Content Punters flock to Ferguson Park for Melbourne Cup...

News

News Premium Content YOUR PHOTOS: Residents capture region’s stunning...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Out and about at Rotary markets

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: 65+ photos Lake Awoonga Adventure...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Plenty to enjoy at Eat Street On The Field

Local Faces Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: 50+ photos Gladstone colour run

News Premium Content YOUR PHOTOS: Readers send in stunning photos of...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Yachties Sunday Sesh in full swing

Weather

MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe weather

14th Dec 2020 2:20 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

SEVERE weather has been battering the Northern Rivers and flash flooding has been occurring across the region.

From massive destructive waves to a tree falling on the M1 near Byron Bay, there have been plenty of reasons to stay home or exercise extreme caution.

These locations have so far topped rainfall charts and there is a full list of road closures here.

A handful of Northern Rivers schools are also closed today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned more heavy rain and flooding is possible. MORE DETAILS HERE

 

byron flood byron weather murwillumbah flood northern rivers flood northern rivers weather tweed flood
Lismore Northern Star