Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Life

MEGA GALLERY: Hockey Schoolboys Championships ALL 10 TEAMS pictured in action

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
13th Sep 2020 6:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Schoolboys teams from Cairns to Brisbane descended on Rockhampton’s Kalka Shades for the Schoolboys Hockey championships beginning Saturday 13 September 2020.

Photos
View Gallery

Please enjoy these 100+ photos of all teams playing in the following matches on Sunday:

  • 8.30am Darling Downs vs Peninsula
  • 9.10am Metropolitan West vs Metropolitan East
  • 10.10am Sunshine Coast vs Wide Bay
  • 10.50am Metropolitan North vs Northern
  • 11.50am Capricornia vs Darling Downs
  • 12.30am South Coast vs Metropolitan West

Stay posted for more photos including the finals on Wednesday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20+ PHOTOS: Roosters’ awe over new facility

        Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Roosters’ awe over new facility

        Local Faces Current and former club members had a chance to look inside the new $1 million facility at the official opening. Did we spot you there?

        CRASH: Reported car and cow collision

        Premium Content CRASH: Reported car and cow collision

        Breaking Paramedics were called to the crash earlier today.

        OPENED: Million dollar multi-purpose facility

        Premium Content OPENED: Million dollar multi-purpose facility

        Sport See the new facility at Calliope officially opened today.

        Annual suicide bereavement walk on this weekend

        Premium Content Annual suicide bereavement walk on this weekend

        Whats On The walk supports those who have lost loved ones to suicide.