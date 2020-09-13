MEGA GALLERY: Hockey Schoolboys Championships ALL 10 TEAMS pictured in action
Schoolboys teams from Cairns to Brisbane descended on Rockhampton’s Kalka Shades for the Schoolboys Hockey championships beginning Saturday 13 September 2020.
Photos
Please enjoy these 100+ photos of all teams playing in the following matches on Sunday:
- 8.30am Darling Downs vs Peninsula
- 9.10am Metropolitan West vs Metropolitan East
- 10.10am Sunshine Coast vs Wide Bay
- 10.50am Metropolitan North vs Northern
- 11.50am Capricornia vs Darling Downs
- 12.30am South Coast vs Metropolitan West
Stay posted for more photos including the finals on Wednesday.