Matt Taylor Full Profile Login to follow

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Botanic to Bridge attracted over 4000 registrations and was one of the biggest yet.

The event helped to raise money for local schools and community beneficiary Give Me 5 For Kids.

It saw runners, joggers and walkers complete either an 8km trek from Tondoon Botanic Gardens or a 3km trek from Reg Tanna Park to the Gladstone Marina Parklands.