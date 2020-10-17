Menu
MEGA-GALLERY: 65+ photos Lake Awoonga Adventure Race

, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th Oct 2020 2:30 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of people competed in the second annual Lake Awoonga Adventure Race on Saturday morning.

Gladstone Area Water Board hosted the unique event with Benaraby Progression Association.

GAWB CEO Darren Barlow said this year's competition attracted 102 competitors.

"It is a significant increase since last year, in addition there are people from outside of the local area who are turning up now which is fantastic for the region's tourism," Mr Barlow said.

"It is hats off to (LAAR event co-ordinator Andrea Ruppik) and the team because a lot of organising goes into the event.

"We're hoping next year we can attract some corporate teams for that social element."

The race featured three legs - a trail bike ride, trail run and kayaking or swimming.

gladstone area water board gladstone socials lake awoonga lake awoonga adventure race
Gladstone Observer