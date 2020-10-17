MEGA-GALLERY: 65+ photos Lake Awoonga Adventure Race

Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

HUNDREDS of people competed in the second annual Lake Awoonga Adventure Race on Saturday morning.

Gladstone Area Water Board hosted the unique event with Benaraby Progression Association.

GAWB CEO Darren Barlow said this year's competition attracted 102 competitors.

READ MORE: Triathlon with a twist: Adventure race on this weekend

READ MORE: Final touches ahead of Lake Awoonga Adventure Race

"It is a significant increase since last year, in addition there are people from outside of the local area who are turning up now which is fantastic for the region's tourism," Mr Barlow said.

"It is hats off to (LAAR event co-ordinator Andrea Ruppik) and the team because a lot of organising goes into the event.

"We're hoping next year we can attract some corporate teams for that social element."

The race featured three legs - a trail bike ride, trail run and kayaking or swimming.