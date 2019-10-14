Mega $2b community to deliver 3000 jobs

CONSTRUCTION will start in the first half of next year on $2 billion masterplanned community south of Bundaberg that has been "47 years in the making".

An application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for the reconfiguration of the first 170 lots in the 246ha estate at Elliott Heads which when finished will have 3200 homes, two shopping centres, a primary and secondary school, a retirement village, nursing home and a 19.5ha RV park.

Called Southbeach, it is a joint project between experienced Sydney-based developer Stan La Vin and the local Manera family which has consolidated 31 tightly held farming land titles adjoining the township and estuary over 47 years.

Mr La Vin said sales are expected to begin soon with construction of the first homes anticipated to start in the first half of 2020.

"This has been 47 years in the making," he said.

"The Manera family bought every adjoining block that came up and they refused to sell any of it when developers come knocking on their door wanting bits and pieces.

"We've ended up with huge area for a masterplanned community within walking distance of a beautiful beach."

Southbeach has so far received 1400 registrations of interest for house and land packages over the past 10 months including over a third of these from NSW and Victoria

It is expected to generate about 3000 construction jobs in its first four years.

An aerial of the $2 billion masterplanned community at Elliot Heads' near Bundaberg.

Mr La Vin said the house and land packages will start from $395,000 with land sizes up to 700sq m and there is a "nothing taller than a palm tree" edict to preserve the visual appeal of Elliott Heads.

He said people were attracted to the unspoilt natural environment, ideal climate and lower home prices within walking distance of beaches was behind the interest.

"Timing is everything and when we first received approval in 2013 we were adversely affected by the mining crash so decided to slow things down," Mr La Vin said.

"The market has certainly picked up since property in southern states has run out of puff and young people from all over the country are now looking for an affordable lifestyle to raise their family in a beautiful beachside location, and we offer both.

"We've been running an early-bird buyer campaign to gauge interest and have been overwhelmed by the response."

Mr La Vin said a big part of the approval process through council was ensuring a reticulated sewerage system was connected to Elliot Heads.

The project is also expected to open up the 20km coastal strip from Elliott Heads to Coral Cove, Bargara and Burnett Heads where a 273-berth marina is to be built by French constructor Poralu Marine with adjoining luxury resort and residential development planned.