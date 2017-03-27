SES, police, council planning for 'significant rain event'

Police speak to residents at Groper Creek, near Home Hill, ahead of Tropcial Cyclone Debbie.

REPRESENTATIVES from Gladstone Regional Council, police, emergency services and the community, have met to discuss how to best deal with the impending weather.

The Gladstone Local Management Disaster Group is tasked to help the region prepare for any impacts from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Gladstone State Emergency Service member Doug Savage is part of the meeting, and told The Observer residents are beginning to prepare their properties for possible flooding.

"At this stage we're just providing people with sandbags as normal," Mr Savage said.

"Hopefully those who need them have already got them after the recent wet weather.

"We're not active 24/7 yet, so those who need sandbags can call 132 500 and we'll organise collection with them."

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said this afternoon's 3pm meeting was strategically timed, so members could first listen to updates from the Bureau of Meteorology and the Queensland Government.

"We then went around the table to make sure all the different agencies were up to speed," Cr Burnett said.

"At the moment it looks like there's going to be a significant rain event in the region.

"There is the potential for that rain to cause isolation in some areas like Baffle Creek and Agnes Waters.

"If you live in the city or somewhere like Boyne/Tannum however, the chance of being isolated is pretty much zero."

Cr Burnett said people should prepare, without getting carried away.

"If you do live in an area that is prone to isolation, it doesn't hurt to have a bit of extra food at home."

He said there was a particular risk of flash flooding, and reminded drivers not to drive through flood waters, and kids not to swim in them.

"What can seem like a bit of fun can end up being a disaster," he said.

Gladstone Regional Council has closed the Calliope River picnic area (southern side) due to the expected rainfall.

The northern side will remain open at this stage.

With no immediate threat to the region, Gladstone port remains open.

However, Abbot Point, near Bowen, and Dalrymple Bay, Hay Point and Mackay ports are all closed as the cyclone gets closer to the coast.

The Courier Mail reports that Aurizon has said coal train services in the Blackwater and Moura Coal systems into the Port of Gladstone are continuing to operate for the time being.

Some coal mines in the Bowen Basin and at least one gold mine said they were also prepared to temporarily shut down operations if needed.