30°
News

SES, police, council planning for 'significant rain event'

Emily Burley
| 27th Mar 2017 4:05 PM
Police speak to residents at Groper Creek, near Home Hill, ahead of Tropcial Cyclone Debbie.
Police speak to residents at Groper Creek, near Home Hill, ahead of Tropcial Cyclone Debbie. Cas Garvey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

REPRESENTATIVES from Gladstone Regional Council, police, emergency services and the community, have met to discuss how to best deal with the impending weather.

The Gladstone Local Management Disaster Group is tasked to help the region prepare for any impacts from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Gladstone State Emergency Service member Doug Savage is part of the meeting, and told The Observer residents are beginning to prepare their properties for possible flooding.

"At this stage we're just providing people with sandbags as normal," Mr Savage said.

"Hopefully those who need them have already got them after the recent wet weather.

"We're not active 24/7 yet, so those who need sandbags can call 132 500 and we'll organise collection with them."

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said this afternoon's 3pm meeting was strategically timed, so members could first listen to updates from the Bureau of Meteorology and the Queensland Government.

"We then went around the table to make sure all the different agencies were up to speed," Cr Burnett said.

"At the moment it looks like there's going to be a significant rain event in the region.

"There is the potential for that rain to cause isolation in some areas like Baffle Creek and Agnes Waters.

"If you live in the city or somewhere like Boyne/Tannum however, the chance of being isolated is pretty much zero."

Cr Burnett said people should prepare, without getting carried away.

"If you do live in an area that is prone to isolation, it doesn't hurt to have a bit of extra food at home."

He said there was a particular risk of flash flooding, and reminded drivers not to drive through flood waters, and kids not to swim in them.

"What can seem like a bit of fun can end up being a disaster," he said.

Gladstone Regional Council has closed the Calliope River picnic area (southern side) due to the expected rainfall.

The northern side will remain open at this stage.

With no immediate threat to the region, Gladstone port remains open.

However, Abbot Point, near Bowen, and Dalrymple Bay, Hay Point and Mackay ports are all closed as the cyclone gets closer to the coast.

The Courier Mail reports that Aurizon has said coal train services in the Blackwater and Moura Coal systems into the Port of Gladstone are continuing to operate for the time being.

Some coal mines in the Bowen Basin and at least one gold mine said they were also prepared to temporarily shut down operations if needed.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cyclone debbie

Mackay evacuated on scale never before seen

Mackay evacuated on scale never before seen

POLICE commissioner Ian Stewart has urged the people of Mackay living in Orange, Red and Green low lying areas to evacuate now.

SES, police, council planning for 'significant rain event'

Police speak to residents at Groper Creek, near Home Hill, ahead of Tropcial Cyclone Debbie.

PHONE the SES for sandbags

CYCLONE WATCH: LIVE: Premier, police deliver Debbie warning

CYCLONE watch has been extended to Central Queensland

FREE CONTENT: Heavy rain expected as TC Debbie moves south

UPGRADE: Areas from Ayr to St Lawrence have been issued a "Cyclone warning" by BOM.

A FLOOD watch is current between Gladstone and Cairns.

Local Partners

Gym business booms in region

Owner used to "bag CrossFit” now he owns his own CrossFit business

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

HOOKED: Robbie Warren, Clinton Rosenthal, Russ Charles and Josh O'Donohue at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hookup.

IT'S ALL happening in Gladstone during April.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

One of the cheapest homes in Gladstone! Don&#39;t miss out!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE...

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $315,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

MASSIVE HOME AT A BARGAIN PRICE.... ACT NOW!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!