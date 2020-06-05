Meeting tonight but NDRL certain to call it off

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Northern District Rugby League held a video conference between all the club presidents and chairman Neil Redfern tonight.

Redfern said it was likely that there would be no league season in 2020.

“We’re probably likely to not play,” Redfern told NewsMail on Thursday.

“The bar and restrictions are stacked very high.”

Redfern said the delay in making the decision was mainly due to the time it was taking to get all the information required before making the call.

The NDRL last month received information about the State Government’s requirements for allowing play to resume before receiving the requirements of the Queensland Rugby League.

“Now we can make the informed decision” Redfern said.

“It’s pretty elementary where we want to go.”

It’s not yet decided if the Rugby League Gladstone competition will go ahead yet.

