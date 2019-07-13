Meeting to help shape Yacht Club's future

The Gladstone Yacht Club is operating under restricted hours while it undergoes financial restructuring.

IT'S been a Gladstone institution since the 1940s but the future of Gladstone Yacht Club still remains up in the air.

The club is about to enter its second week of a partial closure which has seen the upstairs area completely shut.

However, the downstairs bar is currently opening 3-8pm, Thursday to Sunday.

A members meeting set to be held at the club tomorrow is expected to provide some further clarity on the situation.

It's understood two items will be up for discussion - one involving the leasing arrangement of the upstairs kitchen/bar area and the other to set a date for the club's AGM.

Port Curtis Sailing Club commodore Marina Hobbs didn't wish to comment until members were informed.

PCSC has a colourful history since being founded as the Port Curtis Aquatic Club in March 1941.

It kept that name until 1947 when it changed to Port Curtis Sailing Club and two years later the first Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race was held.

A 2008 book complied by Raylee Glasby from the Genealogical Society Gladstone District - with input from inaugural members Alan Mears, Jack Mortensen and Noel Patrick - outlined the next phase of the club's history.

"In 1948 it was decided that the PCSC should strive for its own clubhouse and boat storage on the creek front," the book reads.

"The Harbour Board allotted the area where the clubhouse now stands. Plans were drawn up and the Club started to purchase building materials as it could afford to buy them.

"The 1949 cyclone that almost flattened the town caused considerable damage to country areas as well.

"Two property owners in the Calliope River area, Bob Shaw and Percy Friend, who were keen followers of the club offered all the trees that had been felled in the cyclone as building materials."

Ten years later, mostly thanks to the help of volunteers, the clubhouse was completed in time for the 1959 Easter Regatta.