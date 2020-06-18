Meeting to determine local league restart

Gladstone Rugby League chairman Richard Duff said if all clubs are satisfied with the outcome of a meeting on July 10, action could restart from August.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Rugby League chairman Richard Duff says the outcome of a meeting with club representatives will decide whether the competition will return on August 1.

Duff said club representatives would assemble for a meeting on July 10.

“The meeting will take place so we can discuss a resolution,” he said.

“As to whether we restart the games, we will see how much of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by then.

“If everyone is happy we are going to resume play on August 1.”

His comments follow Health Minister Steven Miles saying Queensland’s major sporting venues will welcome crowds of up to 2000 from this weekend.

“We are still being guided by the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 policies,” Mr Duff said.

“Until the government shifts that policy to cater for crowds in regional stadiums we’re still capped at 100 per venue.”

Mr Miles said the government had approved a staged approach to welcoming back fans to major sporting events and crowd numbers would continue to be evaluated.

“Live sport is important for fans and the industry, so we were pleased Stadiums Queensland was able to provide a comprehensive, staged strategy that reduces risk by minimising congestion and contact,” Miles said.

“There will be a focus on extra cleaning and sanitisation and venues have demonstrated social distancing in their seating plans with segmented zones, with 17 dedicated facilities and exits to reduce potential for virus spread.

“One of the benefits of events in stadia is that they are ticketed, which helps to enable tracing requirements if necessary.

“I also ask anyone who has downloaded the COVIDSafe App to ensure it is on so if there were a confirmed case, health authorities could rapidly notify any close contacts.”