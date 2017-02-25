Tourists to flock to Gladstone for huge event

MORE than 100 people will descend on Gladstone as our Quota Club holds the region 15 annual conference in April.

Gladstone president Aileen Weeden said it was exciting to be hosting such a big event.

"We've got people flying in from New South Wales, we have an international representative coming and we're hoping to get about 120 ladies, if not more," she said.

The zone conference, from April 21-23, includes clubs from Darwin to North Lakes near Brisbane.

Ms Weeden said it was good to have so many people coming to Gladstone, which would benefit many people.

The conference, which is being held at the Grand Hotel, is not a fundraising event.

"We get all the clubs together and we get ideas on fundraising and how we can service our community," Ms Weeden said.

Last year the Queensland Country Women's Association conference was held in Gladstone.

Ms Weeden has been involved with the club for nine years.

"My husband passed away nearly six years ago, and he knew he was going to to," she said.

"But he said to me 'you just keep going to Quota, it's the best thing that's ever happened to you'."

"They're just the greatest lots of ladies."

There are 19 members at the Gladstone club.

Ms Weeden said although it was great fun, the club was pretty serious about fundraising.

"There's a lot of places around that we've donated to, like the rural fire brigade and to the pool for the elderly people that go there to do their exercises," he said.

Usually Quota clubs focus on helping people with hearing problems as well as the needs of the vulnerable.