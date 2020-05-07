Menu
Gladstone Rugby League Division 1 men, Tannum Seagulls vs Gladstone Valleys at Marley Brown Oval, 13 April 2019. PICTURED: Declan Connors
Meeting a key to progress

NICK KOSSATCH
7th May 2020 9:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: New Gladstone Valleys coach Les Nicholson says the players have been kept busy during the Rugby League Gladstone COVID-19 forced hiatus.

Nicholson said the reigning RLG grand final winners would hit the ground running once the season starts.

“The boys have taken it well and all keep in touch with Facebook Messenger,” Nicholson said. “They will be ready to go pretty much.”

A meeting will be held on Thursday via phone hook-up between chairpersons of all central regions of Queensland and the Queensland Rugby League Central Division.

RLG president Richard Duff said the meeting was to discuss a plan about a possible start date.

“I saw that Rockhampton Rugby League president Mick Johns was hopeful of a July 4 start in their competition, but I’m really not sure what’s going to happen,” Duff said.

There are no coronavirus cases in Central Queensland a sure sign of everyone doing the right thing.

“I’m just frustrated that there’s no sport at all and my concern is what these athletes are doing at the moment,” Duff said.

As it stands, rugby league training includes solo-based running, aerobic, resistance, skills that include kicking, passing and ball skills against a wall.

This comes under the “Australian Institute of Sport framework for rebooting sport in a COVID-19 Environment” Level A restriction for community and individual sport

“It will all be based on what the government says about the lifting of restrictions and some have been lifted which is good news,” Duff said.

“If it was me making the decision, then we would get playing on Saturday but I don’t make the decisions.”

