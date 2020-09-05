Meet your new editor of The Observer

PUT simply, it is an honour to be appointed editor of The Observer.

The start of this new chapter in my journalism career coincides with a new and exciting era for local news.

In my position, I will oversee four Gladstone-based reporters who “live and breathe” local news and are passionate about the communities they represent and serve.

As part of my appointment, News Corp has created a dual role which also sees me working as deputy editor of The Morning Bulletin (under editor Melanie Plane) which services Rockhampton, the Capricorn Coast, Gracemere and the wider Central Queensland communities.

My duties will not just be restricted to management, as I will continue to be “on the tools” working as a senior reporter for both sites - in the Harbour City and the Beef Capital.

These combined responsibilities will see me spend time in all of the above-mentioned communities.

By way of background, I am a graduate of Central Queensland University where I attained a Bachelor of Communication (Journalism).

I have had two stints at The Morning Bulletin.

The first stint was for 11 years - the last 5 of those years in the role of chief-of-staff after periods working as a sub-editor and initially as a journalist.

I returned to the Bully in July, 2019, as a senior reporter following a one-year stint as editor of an independent newspaper and a 7-year stint in a public relations/media and communications job.

I have always called Central Queensland home, having completed primary school at Frenchville State School (Rockhampton), and secondary at North Rockhampton State High School.

I would like to reinforce that your team at The Observer is here for you, the community.

Over the coming Saturdays, we will run profile pieces on this website featuring each of our Gladstone-based reporters so that you can meet them too.

In time, myself and the team are also looking at more ways in which we can engage with you, and meet you, our loyal readers.

These initiatives will include opportunities for “in-person catch-ups” and “meet-and-greets” with The Observer team.

In the meantime, if you think you have a story idea, know something that we should cover, or simply want to touch base and say hello, please don’t hesitate to contact me at Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au

Regards,

Darryn Nufer, editor The Observer.

