Meet your dedicated Gladstone Observer team

The Observer editor & The Morning Bulletin deputy editor Darryn Nufer at Gladstone's East Shores precinct.

Darryn Nufer, Editor

My name is Darryn Nufer and I am the editor of The Observer.

I work a dual role, which also sees me working as deputy editor of The Morning Bulletin which services Rockhampton, the Capricorn Coast, Gracemere and the wider Central Queensland communities.

By way of background, I am a graduate of Central Queensland University where I obtained a Bachelor of Communication (Journalism).

During my journalism career, I have had two stints at The Morning Bulletin.

The first was for 11 years - the last five of those years in the role of chief-of-staff after periods working as a copyeditor and initially as a journalist.

I returned to the Bully in July, 2019, as a senior reporter following a one-year stint as editor of an independent newspaper and a 7-year stint in a public relations/media and communications job.

I have always called Central Queensland home, having completed primary school at Frenchville State School (Rockhampton), and secondary at North Rockhampton State High School.

Outside of work, I enjoy following horse racing, fishing and spending time with my family.

Email: darryn.nufer@news.com.au

The Observer journalist Jacobbe McBride.

Jacobbe McBride, Reporter

You can take the man out of Gladstone, but you can never take Gladstone out of the man.

That is one thing Jacobbe learnt after returning to Gladdy following a 10 month stint in Charters Towers as a cadet journalist.

Jacobbe, who moved to Gladstone in 2003, completed schooling at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and then Chanel College.

His passion for journalism stemmed from watching the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and it was a dream he pursued before graduating from Griffith University with a Bachelor of Journalism.

Jacobbe then made a bold move north and cut his teeth in the industry in Charters Towers under the guidance of Trudy Brown.

He returned to the Gladstone region in 2020, where his family still lives, and landed a job at The Observer where he is the lead court reporter.

Outside of work, Jacobbe is a keen soccer player and follower.

Email: jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au

Eilish Massie, Reporter

As the Observer's lead digital producer, Eilish knows the ins and outs of the digital transition better than most.

The dedicated reporter starts her working day at 6am to make sure The Observer website is ticking over and full of the latest breaking news.

She has been a part of the Observer team since 2019 and also covers community issues, business news and council happenings.

Email: eilish.massie@news.com.au

Gladstone Observer Senior Reporter Rodney Stevens. Picture: Samantha Reynolds

Rodney Stevens, Reporter

Experienced reporter Rodney has called Gladstone home since April 2020.

He grew up on the NSW Central Coast and began his journalism career in 2004 at the Grafton Daily Examiner, before going on to start his own publication, Clarence River Lifestyle Magazine, in 2007.

Rodney returned to the Examiner in 2010 before later transferring to The Northern Star newspaper in Lismore.

A few more career moves and Rodney made his way to Gladstone, where he covers politics, council and industry news.

In his spare time he enjoys motorcycle riding, motorsports, photography, drone photography, computers and technology, reading and researching, travelling and exploring nature.

Email: rodney.stevens@news.com.au

