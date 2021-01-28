Meet three CQ students in line for a top resources honour

Caitlin Boothby from Biloela State High School, Chloe Coombe from The Cathedral College in Rockhampton and Charlise Falconer from Gladstone's Chanel College will vie for the honour of being recognised as exceptional among their peers.

Caitlin Boothby from Biloela State High School, Chloe Coombe from The Cathedral College in Rockhampton and Charlise Falconer from Gladstone's Chanel College will vie for the honour of being recognised as exceptional among their peers.

Three Central Queensland students are vying for a top Queensland Resources Council honour which they hope will propel their careers in the resources sector.

To be eligible, female students must have participated in programs run by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA), the QRC’s education arm.

The QMEA engaged with 80 schools throughout Queensland and is a partnership between the QRC and the State Government under its Gateway to Industry Schools program.

The winner of the Exceptional Female QMEA Student Award will be announced in front of an expected 1000-strong crowd at the QRC/Women in Mining and Resources Queensland (WIMARQ) awards at an International Women’s Day breakfast in Brisbane on 10 March.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the future had never been brighter for women who

wished to pursue a career in Queensland’s world-leading resources sector.

“Women have been under-represented in professional and technical careers across the resources sector and our industry was missing out on the unique skills and expertise female employees bring to the workplace,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“It’s encouraging to see more young women seeking a career in resources and I congratulate this year’s finalists on being recognised for their efforts at such a young age.

“I can’t wait to see where their careers take them.”

Caitlin, Chloe and Charlise said they were considering science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM) related tertiary studies when they finished school this year followed by a career in the resources sector.

At this stage Caitlin would like to become an environmental engineer, Chloe an actuarial scientist and Charlise a chemical or process engineer.

