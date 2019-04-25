Meet the winner of our Fuel Frenzy promotion

Sharon Gibson is the lucky winner of The Observer's Fuel Frenzy promotion.

Sharon Gibson is the lucky winner of The Observer's Fuel Frenzy promotion. Matt Taylor GLA240419FUEL

TELINA resident Sharon Gibson has a thousand reasons to be out and about town after winning The Observer's Fuel Frenzy promotion.

Sharon is the winner of the $1000 Caltex Star Cash gift voucher, which she collected yesterday with a big smile on her face.

Retiree Sharon was volunteering at the Anglican This and That store when she got the phone call to say she'd won.

Sharon described the news as "fantastic” and said it was a surprise to be named the winner.

"I was pretty stoked, it's really, really good,” Sharon said.

"I probably use about $60 every three weeks in my car.

"My husband uses a bit more in his.

"I haven't told my friends yet. I'm going to wait until it's in the paper.”

Sharon Gibson is the lucky winner of The Observer's Fuel Frenzy promotion. Matt Taylor GLA240419FUEL

Sharon said the big prize would be handy around town and would allow her and her husband to travel and visit family.

With family north and south the pair can now plan drive holidays in their Holden Cruze.

"It helps a lot. Now we'll be able to do a couple of trips away,” Sharon said.

"We've got a daughter and grandkids in Townsville and friends in Brisbane and Hervey Bay.

"We can do some visits with them during the year.”