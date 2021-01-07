Meet the tennis stars doing Gladstone proud

Nick Crane and Brendan Warwick are flying the flag for Gladstone on the Queensland stage, playing in the UTR tournament held at the famous Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane.

Three young tennis stars with heaps of potential are doing Gladstone proud at the state Universal Tennis Rating Finals in Brisbane.

In a post to social media last night, Gladstone Tennis and Squash detailed the success of KT Gladstone academy’s elite players Nick Crane and Brendan Warwick.

Crane and Warwick are on Thursday battling it out on Queensland’s most famous tennis venue Pat Rafter Arena on day two of the UTR tournament, with day one on Wednesday bringing impressive results.

Warwick was matched up with none other than the number two seed for the tournament in his first match and lost in a heartbreaker.

He went down 10-8 in a rare super tie-breaker.

He did not rest on his laurels or let the defeat get him down, however, as he returned to the court later in the day and secured a win.

Crane was undefeated after day one and only two matches away from possibly becoming the Queensland UTR Champion.

According to the Gladstone Tennis and Squash statement, the conditions were easily the hottest the boys had ever played in, with many players in other draws pulling out due to the heat.

The statement urged the community to get behind the Gladstone boys as they searched for glory on the state stage.

The statement also congratulated Nathan Cooke, who qualified for the tournament but was preparing to return to America to finish his final year of college tennis.