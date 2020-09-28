Menu
The Observer journalist Jacobbe McBride.
MEET THE TEAM: News reporter Jacobbe McBride

Jacobbe McBride
28th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
YOU can take the man out of Gladstone, but you can never take Gladstone out of the man.

That is one thing I learnt after returning to Gladdy following a 10 month stint in Charters Towers as a cadet journalist.

Having moved to Gladstone in 2003 I completed schooling at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and then Chanel College.

I became passionate about journalism after watching the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Flash forward to 2018, I graduated Griffith University with a Bachelor of Journalism.

After briefly returning to Gladstone, I was given the opportunity to move 850 kilometres away to a small North Queensland town.

The lessons, both life and journalistic, I learnt while stationed in Charters Towers under the guidance of the incredible Trudy Brown are ones I will never forget.

Now more than ever my focus is on giving back to the region which shaped my childhood.

I am passionate about what matters to the community and will always endeavour to put your questions, concerns or complaints first and act on them.

My focus is to improve the community’s perception of The Observer by ensuring I am reporting the news accurately and keeping the community informed without bias.

I am The Observer’s lead Gladstone Regional Council reporter and on the sidelines, I have a keen interest in local and national sport, having played for four different soccer teams in Gladstone including Clinton and Meteors.

I can be reached at any time with story ideas, leads or issues that are important to you via email at jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au

I look forward to getting to know as many of you as I can.

