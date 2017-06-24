Meet the Swiss man with a plan for park

BIG IDEAS: Dan Aeschlimann wants to do upgrade works to Albion Park but Gladstone Regional Council won't let him due to regulations.

DAN Aeschlimann will stop at nothing to achieve his vision for a Gladstone park, even though our region's council doesn't wholly agree.

The Swiss man, who has lived in Gladstone for 18 years, wants to create a place for children and boaties to enjoy at Albion Park.

But his plans don't line up with what Gladstone Regional Council has in mind.

Dubbing it the "people project”, Mr Aeschlimann has instigated shifting mud from the bottom of the boat ramp, laying down tar at what was a "mud pit” and some drainage works.

But the council has stepped in and asked him to stop taking the matter into his own hands.

"They don't want us to do any more work here,” he said.

"I want to have kerbs in here, have grass, a bench, running taps and a bin.

"I'm happy to do it all myself, I have people who are helping me too.”

Mr Aeschlimann, a commercial diver and qualified builder, has helped build seven boat ramps in Queensland, nine in New South Wales and two in the Northern Territory.

Council acting director planning and environment Tony Klein said the council planned to concrete a small section of the boat ramp to widen it.

Mr Klein said any work that goes ahead at the park needed to be approved by the council first.

"Council has recently erected some bollards at the site at the request of the Dolphin Sea Scouts group,” Mr Klein said.

"In the near future, council intends to remove an old, small, unsafe shelter structure at the site.

"Council has no other plans for the site.

"Council will consider any request from individuals or organisations willing to enhance the site but approval must be provided from council before any such work commences.”

Mr Aeschlimann, who admitted he could be a little obnoxious, wanted to be involved in the rehabilitation of the park.

"I told the council we want to put tar all through here, because it was just a mud pit,” he said.

"They told me I wouldn't be able to afford it, so I proved them wrong.

"Where I come from, failure isn't an option.

"I'm not interested in the value or the money I'm spending, I'm interested in the kids enjoying it and having fun here.”