Meet the student who hopes to be PM

FUTURE PM: Brayden Whalley, year 11 student at Chanel College Gladstone, hopes to one day be Prime Minister of Australia. Matt Taylor GLA030518CHAN

BRAYDEN Whalley is hoping to become the Prime Minister of Australia one day.

This week the ambitious 16-year-old is having a closer look at his potential future job.

The Chanel College student is in Canberra with 35 other Year 11 students as part of the Rotary Adventure into Citizenship program.

"I've been learning about the House of Representatives, the Senate, the Westminster system, rule of law and separation of powers," he said.

"I'm also hoping to meet (Prime Minister) Malcolm Turnbull while I'm down there."

Gladstone RAIC chair Bevan Rose, said Brayden's application really stood out.

"Brayden is the first youth in many years who has been accepted from this district to attend and he's very determined to get into politics," he said.

Brayden's mother Melissa said she was extremely proud of her son.

"I don't know where he gets his passion for politics from but we're very grateful to Rotary for giving him this opportunity to go to Canberra," she said.

Brayden has dabbled in the local political scene.

I spent a week doing work experience with Glenn Butcher and it was awesome.

"I really enjoyed meeting new people and trying to make changes to the community.

"It's a meaningful job and you're really experiencing life."

When asked when he hopes to stand for election, Brayden outlined his plan.

"I want to experience life a bit first before making judgements on the economy and community," he said.

"I hope to do my law degree through the defence force then look at my options."

Brayden said his first act as PM would be to pass a law making swimming lessons mandatory for every child in Australia.

"Australian children in all schools should know how to swim to reduce drownings - we're a swimming nation," he said.

Brayden's views on US President Donald Trump?

"He's interesting, a bit of a radical but if you look at some of points of views they can be reasoned out," he said. "But the way he says and does things, I don't think is right."

Brayden hasn't made up his mind which side of the political fence he will be standing on yet.

"Each side has things I like and don't like, so I'll try to keep an open mind." he said.