Meet the people who don't stop working on Christmas

24/7 JOB: Bruce Watts, part of Chris Loughran's rodding operations crew, is used to working Christmas Day at Boyne Smelter. Matt Taylor GLA251217SMELT

WHILE most of us get to put our feet up on Christmas Day and spend time with our family, others have to do the important work that keeps the town ticking over.

As an industrial hub, Gladstone is home to a host of people used to working away from home - whether it's those who got their start in construction during the Bechtel boom or those working FIFO in the mines.

For Boyne Smelter worker Chris Loughran, working on Christmas is part of the job.

Mr Loughran is the rodding operations crew leader at the smelter.

He and his team are charged with making sure the plant stays running.

"We're a 24-hour operation, so it's basically the same day-in, day-out for operations staff," he said.

"The reduction lines need their anodes ... it doesn't matter if it's Christmas."

The smelter runs 7 days a week, 365 days a year, converting alumina oxide into liquid aluminium which is then cast into the saleable product on-site for export.

"We have maintenance days but we never fully shut down for a whole day," Mr Loughran said.

"It's not as bad as it sounds, because you've got four days on and four off... it's a pretty good lifestyle.

"You learn to work around it - I had my Christmas dinner on my four days off before Christmas Day, and I'm having another get- together on my next four days around New Year's."

All the operations staff - about 200 on any given day, Mr Loughran estimates - are provided a Christmas lunch by Boyne Smelters Limited.

"There are thirteen of us on this crew and we all work the same roster, so it's sort of like having Christmas lunch with your work family," Mr Loughran said.

The industrial side of town is not alone in humming along over the holidays.

LOTS OF CARE: Registered midwives Frances Combe and Clare Petrie are on duty over Christmas at Gladstone Hospital. Matt Taylor GLA251217NURS

Gladstone Hospital remains as busy as ever, with staff taking care of existing patients as well as unexpected incidents (or indeed arrivals: see page 13).

Registered midwives Frances Combe and Clare Petrie shared similar sentiments to Mr Loughran.

"We had a lovely break- fast this morning with all our colleagues - and seeing as I don't have family here my colleagues are my family," Ms Combe said.

"It's always exciting when you get a Christmas baby - that makes it worth it."

Ms Petrie agreed working on Christmas didn't seem overly taxing - especially given the week leading up to the holiday period which saw them perform "a lot of inductions".

And she said she would rather be working in the maternity ward than downstairs in the emergency ward where she also works.

"It has to be done and for the people who have to be in hospital, it's nice to be able to look after them, give them the extra care," she said.

"Because who wants to be a patient on Christmas?!"