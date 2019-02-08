Meet The Observer's newest columnist

NEW The Observer columnist Allan Briggs says he wants to educate and entertain the public about native birdlife in his weekly column, Briggsy's Birds.

Allan is a founding member and now secretary of Birdlife Capricornia, a group of bird enthusiasts who conduct monthly surveys around the Central Queensland region.

He said he wanted to focus on bird behaviours to show their true colours.

"I think I'm going to focus on some of the interesting species and relating some interesting behavioural characteristics of these birds," Allan said.

"I'm wanting the column to be entertaining as well as informative... so it's not just a dry reiteration of what the bird looks like.

"For example the barking owl has got an interesting call called the screaming woman, the little red-black fairy wren has some very engaging behaviour when it comes to courting."

Allan hopes to spread his love of birds so that residents will conserve them into the future.

"I'm originally from the UK and whilst there are a few birds there, they're nowhere near as colourful and abundant as they are here," he said.

"The birds of Australia are renowned for their incredible song.

"I was just entranced with these wonderful birds I saw in comparison to the general grey, nondescript species we had back in the UK."