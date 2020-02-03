Meet the new face of Gladstone’s Catholic parish

Father Andrew Chase is excited to be Gladstone’s parish priest after spending six years studying in Rome

GLADSTONE’s Catholic community has welcomed a new face following the departure of the Marist Fathers at the end of last year.

Father Andrew Chase joins the parish after six years studying in Rome, and is excited about being a parish priest again.

“So far it’s been really good and the people have been really welcoming,” Fr Andrew said.

“I find that wherever you go, people are generally very kind, welcoming and forgiving when you make mistakes.”

He said he would spend some time learning how things operated and learning local wisdom.

“I plan to continue to do what the Marist priests have done here for over a hundred years,” he said.

“To celebrate the sacraments, preach the gospel, care for the sick, baptise people and help them to pray.

“All of those things are just part and parcel of the life of a Catholic parish.”

Fr Andrew will be busy, with seven churches around the parish.

“Even though it’s quite spread out, I think there’s a sense of closeness between people, which is quite nice,” he said.

The priest’s background is extensive. After growing up in Rockhampton, Fr Andrew studied physics at university.

He said he began thinking about the priesthood during high school, but wasn’t too serious.

It wasn’t until years later that he couldn’t resist the call anymore and decided to go to the seminary.

Fr Andrew was ordained in 2006 and spent time as the parish priest in Rockhampton and Mackay before being asked by then-Bishop Brian Heenan to travel to Rome for postgraduate studies.

“I ended up spending six years in Rome and getting a Doctorate in Theology,” he said.

He returned to Australia in July last year and was keen to get into parish work.

Although not fluent in Italian from his time in Rome, he said he was able to have a conversation when a member of the congregation greeted him in the language.

Fr Andrew will be the chaplain at Chanel College and Star of the Sea School along with his duties to lead mass.

Father Simeon Uchendu will join him next week to assist around the parish.