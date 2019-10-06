Menu
NEW AT NORCO: Michael Hampson has been appointed the new Norco CEO.
Meet the new boss of Norco

Jackie Munro
by
6th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:58 AM
AFTER joining Norco as the chief operating officer Michael Hampson has been helping to grow the co-operative's operations across the country.

According to Norco chairman Greg McNamara, his efforts have led the board to appoint him as the company's new CEO.

Mr McNamara said since commencing with Norco Mr Hampson has worked closely with the Norco Foods' division developing and executing our corporate strategy, overseeing the business operations and financial performance of the co-operative.

"Michael brings a wealth of experience gathered across the dairy and consumer goods industries, and has been an integral member of the executive team since joining early in March this year," Mr McNamara said.

"Michael has gathered the support of the Norco team and delivered positive change to the business since day one at Norco, and will now have the ability to lead our great co-operative as we head into our 125th anniversary year."

Mr Hampson said he was pleased to hear the news.

"It is an absolute pleasure to lead the management team of Australia's largest dairy co-operative, as we continue to take our quality milk products to consumers that value our quality products and the 100 per cent farmer owned proposition," he said.

"Norco is a proud, growing business with a 125 year history of supporting farmers and the communities where we operate.

"The next chapter of the Norco story will see us continue to build on our strengths of supporting our farmers, providing exceptional career opportunities for our people, and continue to provide quality dairy products to our valued consumers across the world."

Lismore Northern Star

