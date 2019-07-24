Meet the man taking charge at Calliope high school

Pete Stansfield is the foundation principal at Calliope High School.

Pete Stansfield is the foundation principal at Calliope High School. Matt Taylor GLA230719SCHOOL

CALLIOPE High School foundation principal Pete Stansfield says he will build on an already "very constructive community” when the new school opens next year.

The 42-year-old father of three is at Calliope State Primary School where he is starting to engage with future students and the region's parents.

Mr Stansfield brings a wealth of knowledge from his roles as principal at Barcaldine, Alpha and Alligator Creek state schools.

He has also undertaken head of department roles at North Lakes College and Innisfail State College.

But starting a new school provides a different challenge.

An artist's impression of Calliope State High School. Contributed

Mr Stansfield said it will feel "worthwhile” when it all comes together on the first day.

"It's an opportunity to start a school up and work with the community and staff to grow something special for the students,” he said.

"It's a big build in every sense of the word, you're establishing a culture, those community relations, and you're establishing the teaching and learning. I see the principal role as my presence within the school in terms of accessibility and visibility, and providing the direction and support.”

Mr Stansfield believes his core business is teaching and learning.

While stationed at Calliope State School, he is working on formally establishing a vision, logo and motto and creating a locally contextualised but deep curriculum.

Mr Stansfield paid tribute to the work of the community in having the new school built.

Pete Stansfield is the foundation principal at Calliope High School. Matt Taylor GLA230719SCHOOL

"You've got a real opportunity to build with the community. Everyone's got an idea of what they want within schooling, to get that consensus is really important,” he said.

"I don't feel the pressure, I feel a sense of responsibility but every time I go outside and talk to parents they're really open and they talk to you in a really constructive way.”

Two hundred students in Years 7 and 8 are expected to walk through the gates next year.