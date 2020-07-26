Menu
Meet the man passionate about wood sculpting

Jacobbe Mcbride
26th Jul 2020 11:40 AM
A PROFESSIONAL wood sculptor has formed a partnership with the Tondoon Botanic Gardens and his latest sculpture is sure to gain the community's attention.

Matt Bird, owner of his own chainsaw carving business, said he gained a love for carpet snakes like the one he sculpted for the Gardens at a young age.

"I love carpet snakes, I've got a bit of a passion for them honestly," Mr Bird said.

"I have always been the one called out to farms in the district to remove carpet snakes from local people's chook houses and things like that even as a kid."

His latest reptilian creation took three weeks to create, a length of time which pales in comparison to his ten years experience in the industry.

"I made a business out of my hobby about a decade ago while I was working as a rural contract fencer," Mr Bird said.
"I moved from creating one carving to the next and people were really beginning to like and pursue my work."

Matt Bird's reptilian creation was installed at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens this week as part of their ongoing partnership.
Mr Bird's slight of hand and attention to detail saw him recognised by power tool giant Stihl, who invited him to the Dandenong Ranges in 2016, 2017 and 2018 to compete in the Australian championships for wood sculpting.

"It was an invitation only, Stihl sponsored event that had ten competitors including five of Australia's best and five international talents,"

"The experience was fantastic, it's a great event which brings a strong crowd."

Matt Bird said he is always looking to expand his business and will continue to sculpt wooden creations while there is strong demand.
If Mr Bird had to settle for just one wooden sculpture which was his favourite to create, it would be the wedge tailed eagle.

"I mean I am passionate about Australian native wildlife," he said.
"But my favourite would be the wedge-tailed eagle by far, a pair of them got me third place in the Stihl competition in 2016."

A wedge-tailed eagle sculpture is Matt Bird's favourite to create, having secured him third at a Stihl competition in 2016.
