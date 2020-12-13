Menu
Ruby Holt, 4, cleaning graves at Maryborough Monumental Cemetery with her mum Shannon Moka
Meet the Gladstone mum and kids who clean graves

Eilish Massie
13th Dec 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:06 PM
ARMED with scrubbing brushes and soapy water, a Gladstone mum has found an unorthodox way to teach her children life lessons by cleaning forgotten graves at cemeteries.

Last month, Shannon Moka took her two children and niece and nephew to Maryborough Monumental Cemetery.

Ms Moka said she noticed some of the headstones were covered in mould, and was inspired to give the relics new life.

 

Last month, Shannon Moka took her two children and niece and nephew to Maryborough Monumental Cemetery.
"I've always taken the kids into graveyards, and propped up the flowers while I was there," Ms Moka said.

"We were in Maryborough and saw some really amazing old headstones that were really dirty.

"I asked the kids if they wanted to clean them up and they said 'yeah that's amazing'."

Ms Moka said the experience gave the children a new perspective in life.

She said her nephew, 9, made of most of the experience.

 

Ms Moka said the experience gave the children a new perspective in life.
"My nephew was really scared at first, all he knew about cemeteries was ghosts and hauntings but then he became really interested," she said.

"We came across one grave that had all these broken love hearts and we tried to put them back together.

"I said to him 'I really don't think this person would mind if we take these love hearts home and fix them up'.

"He went home, fixed and painted them up, and we plan on returning them this Christmas.

"It opened up a whole new world for him."

 

Aydan Stirling, 9, cleans graves at Maryborough Monumental Cemetery with his aunt, Shannon Moka.
Ms Moka said she was interested in cleaning more graves in the region, but did not want to upset any family members of the deceased.

"I need to tread carefully, even if I am cleaning it, some people may not want me cleaning them up," she said.

Ms Moka asked for any insight as to whether or not her perceived good deed was, in fact, morally acceptable.

"If anyone has more information if I'm allowed to do this, please come forward," she said.

"(Grave cleaning) teaches the kids amazing things."

