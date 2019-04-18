Meet the Gladstone chef behind the fancy waterfront lunch

Lance Meier is preparing for the inaugural Yachtsman's Long Lunch and seafood festival to be held at the Brisbane to Gladstone village this Easter long weekend.

Lance Meier is preparing for the inaugural Yachtsman's Long Lunch and seafood festival to be held at the Brisbane to Gladstone village this Easter long weekend. Matt Taylor GLA170419FOOD

THREE weeks of collaboration and careful planning have gone into perfecting tomorrow's inaugural Yachtsman's long lunch.

Chef Lance Meier will be preparing the three course meal and has taken extra care to ensure as much of the menu is local produce as possible.

"It's a way of showcasing what Gladstone can do,” Mr Meier said.

"We're known as an industrial town but we have very good seafood as well.”

Mr Meier has been a chef in Gladstone for 15 years and has previously worked in high end Brisbane seafood restaurants, so when it comes to fish he has a lot of experience.

"It took a while to write the menu to get exactly what I wanted on the menu,” he said.

"Seafood changes because it's fickle, you need to talk to the local people to find out if they can get it.”

Some highlights on the menu include local mud crabs, sustainability caught snapper, scallops from Agnes Water and local squids.

"All the salads and garnishes are coming out of the Bundaberg region as well,” he said.

"We're using what we can here, supporting communities is big for us.”

A team of four chefs will be working to feed the 100 seat table, while 20 to 30 servers will cover the catering. They'll also be working with Bird in Hand wines and Mr Meier has spent two weeks ensuring the wines perfectly match the meals.

But there's one thing Mr Meier is most excited for.

"I'm looking forward to look on peoples faces when they go down the middle of the table,” he said.

"It's a Roman Grecian style buffet. Cold seafood, high tea stands of salads and sauces, some nice fish in the middle.”

The lunch starts at 11am and runs until 3pm at the Brisbane to Gladstone Village on Flinders Parade. Tickets are $165 and available from gladstoneentertainment.com.