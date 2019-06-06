Meet the Gladstone Author set for international fame

NEW CHAPTER: Sue-Ellen Pashley is set to launch her first children's book tomorrow .

NEW CHAPTER: Sue-Ellen Pashley is set to launch her first children's book tomorrow .

AN EXPERIENCED Gladstone author is set for international fame with the launch of her first children's book both nationally and overseas this weekend.

Sue-Ellen Pashley has secured Australian and international contracts for The Jacket, her first picture book published by Walker Books and illustrated by Melbourne-based Thea Baker.

The deal will see the book, which is aimed at pre-school to Year 2 students, being launched at McDonald's Kin Kora tomorrow before it is released to the UK and US markets in July and next year respectively.

Saturday's launch will also see two copies of the title donated to the Ronald McDonald House charity.

Excited for the potential reach of the title, Sue-Ellen said she hoped the debut book would appeal to a large audience.

"I've got some other books out for young adults and a couple of others, which is great, but there's nothing like having a picture book with illustrations that are just so beautiful,” she said.

"To hold that in my hands has just been awesome.”

The story is about a jacket with four shimmering buttons down the front, owned by a young girl who grows out of it and has it passed down through the family before it's made into a teddy bear.

Sue-Ellen has a long history as a writer, previously penning four books, with one of those, Aquila, even being translated and published in Germany.

A social worker by day, she has been visiting local schools with the book and sharing her experiences as an author with students.

She was inspired by author Mem Fox, who once came to her school, and said it was "wonderful” to now be able to do the same thing.

One of the biggest challenges Sue-Ellen faced writing The Jacket was adapting to the UK and US releases.

"It was really interesting, I didn't make any changes for the UK one but for the US release they've asked me to make some change to bring it more in line,” she said.

"So mum is mom, and they've called it No Ordinary Jacket and changed the title, and instead of kindergarten they went for whatever the equivalent is over there.

"It's been really interesting, that whole process.”

The book launch will be held at Kin Kora McDonald's tomorrow at 10am and is free for the public to attend.