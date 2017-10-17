Meet the fresh faces behind long time Hanson Rd business

CHANGING HANDS: Former Gladstone Physio and Fitness owner Ellie Webb and physiotherapist Nathan Smith hand over the keys to new owners Brian and Larissa Polkinghorne and Esther Groen and Klaas Banga.

CHANGING HANDS: Former Gladstone Physio and Fitness owner Ellie Webb and physiotherapist Nathan Smith hand over the keys to new owners Brian and Larissa Polkinghorne and Esther Groen and Klaas Banga. Mike Richards GLA131017PHYS

A FORMER Australia Pacific LNG surveyor searching for a career change and three experienced physiotherapists are the new owners of a popular Gladstone business.

Tired of relocating for job opportunities, Brian Polkinghorne and wife Larissa have returned to Gladstone as part-owners of Gladstone Physio and Fitness.

Joining the Perth couple are the Boyne Island Physio Shop owners Esther Groen and Klaas Banga.

Gladstone Physio and Fitness's former owner Ellie Webb and physiotherapist Nathan Smith have spent the past week reassuring customers the new owners would continue the services they have offered throughout the past 12 years.

"It still feels surreal, it really hasn't kicked in," Ms Webb said.

Ms Webb and Mr Smith, who have transformed the business from the two beds and gym it was 12 years ago, decided to sell to spend more time with their three children.

They said it was important for the new owners to continue their mantra at the health hub offering physiotherapy, rehab gym and pregnancy services.

"There was quite a lot of interest but we chose these people because they're locals, and they are interested in continuing what we've done," Mr Smith said.

Mr Banga and Mrs Polkinghorne will focus on the physiotherapy services, with more than 30 years of experience between them.

With the recent birth of Mr and Mrs Polkinghorne's second child, the couple wanted to return to Boyne/Tannum to raise their children.

They spent from 2011-14 in Gladstone when Mr Polkinghorne worked at APLNG and Mrs Polkinghorne worked at the Physio Shop.

"We're really hoping to get a work-life balance ... I'm a surveyor by profession and typically I'd be working a 50-60 hour week," Mr Polkinghorne said.

Ms Groen said the combination of physio and gym attracted them to the business opportunity to expand into Gladstone.

"It's important to us that we continue the services already here and expand on it." she said.

Mrs Polkinghorne, a qualified musculoskeletal physiotherapist, will provide services for men, women and children.

Her studies also include men and women's continence and she specialises in pelvic pain, sexual dysfunction, bladder and bowel incontinence.

Ms Webb said they would not have lasted 12 years without the support of the community and their customers.