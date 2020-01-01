Meet the first 2020 baby

Ethan Maunders,13, Rachel Maunders, Nick Maunders, Jenna Maunders,12, with newborn Willow Nicola Elizabeth Maunders who was born on January 1

THE Maunders family were among the hundreds watching the fireworks at Memorial Park last night when Rachel began to go into labour.

Rachel and Nick, with children Jenna and Ethan, made a quick dash home to prepare for the arrival of their new little girl.

Willow Nicola Elizabeth was born at Gladstone Hospital at 3.08am today, making her Gladstone’s first baby for 2020.

Willow was due to arrive on Christmas Day but instead arrived on New Year’s Day, continuing a trend for the family.

Nick and his twin brother, and daughter Jenna also have birthdays on January 1.

“That’s four of us in the family now,” Nick said.

“Willow and I share the same circumstance where we were due on Christmas Day but we both went a week late,” he said.

The Maunders said the birth of their daughter was “fairly quick”.

“We came in just after midnight and she was out by 3am,” Rachel said.

“We actually watched the 8pm fireworks at the Memorial Park so the kids could see them, and (Rachel) was having contractions during the show,” Nick said.

“We thought it best to go home and see what happens,” he said.

Rachel had a full list of potential names for the baby girl but chose the name Willow as it “popped” into her head.

“She had a full list of names and went completely off the list,” Nick said.

“She said (Willow) and I said ‘That’s a good name’.”

Willow weighed 3015g and was 49cm long.

Ethan and Jenna are very happy with the birth of their baby sister.

“I mean I’m not a big fan of babies, but it’s my sister so I got to love her,” Ethan said.

“I love her,” said Jenna.