Meet the couple behind pool’s resurgence

Chris and Kate Bell said they are looking forward to the challenge of running the Calliope State School pool.

CALLIOPE residents rejoiced last weekend following news two local faces secured the lease of a local state school’s pool.

CK Aquatics owners, and husband and wife duo, Chris and Kate Bell, said it was their first joint business venture taking on the Calliope State School pool.

The couple explained their vision via a social media post which was greeted by positive comments from the wider community.

“Our vision for the Calliope pool is to provide a great facility for the community to enjoy and access in order to promote good health, great swimming and survival skills, and even better memories,” the post read.

Mr Bell is a long-time Gladstone local and business owner, who is looking forward to the challenge of running the new venture.

Ms Bell is a professional swim coach of 11 years, and has developed swimmers from learn-to-swim, club, regional, state and national level.

Ms Bell is also head coach with Boyne Tannum Bullets and said she was excited to be able to see this amazing pool facility be put to use again.

She’s also looking forward to being a part of bringing one of the best sport and recreation pasttimes to Calliope.

The couple said they looked forward to working with the community, and asked it to be patient, as they took a progressive approach to the opening hours, programs and opportunities provided.

“As you can imagine there are numerous costs, layers and procedures that must be followed when providing services at a pool facility,” they said.

“As usage and demand grows, so too will our team of staff members.”

“This in turn, will increase the opportunities and programs provided.”

Public access opening hours are 10am to 4pm on weekends with open-lap swimming scheduled on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 5.30am to 6.45am, then 5pm to 6.15pm.

Learn-to-swim classes are held weekdays from 3.30pm with squad training times coming soon. For more information visit the Facebook pageHERE.