Meet the candidates who will battle Butcher

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Independent Murray Peterson, One Nation Kevin Jorgensen, LNP Ron Harding and Greens Emma Eastaughffe

TO MAKE things more simple, we’ve combined all the candidates who are battling it out against the incumbent Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, at the 2020 Queensland Election.

Here are the four candidates fighting for the title.

Independent Murray Peterson

Independent candidate for Gladstone Murray Peterson at the 2020 state election ballot draw. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GLADSTONE’s independent candidate did not mince his words regarding the importance of Queensland’s upcoming State Election.

Murray Peterson said the Queensland Government needed to respect people more, be more just, fair and accountable for their actions.

“They have been amending a substantial amounts of legislation to make it “easier to enforce” which means the people find it harder to challenge injustice,” Mr Peterson said.

“When the government makes a mistake, there needs to be an effective path for people to appeal it.

“We don’t need the government behaving as a heavy handed bully.”

Independent candidate for Gladstone Murray Peterson and his wife Janne at the 2020 election ballot draw. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Mr Peterson said that before going into politics he worked as both a structural engineer and a secondary school teacher.

He sought inspiration to launch his political campaign from former Member for Gladstone and fellow independent Liz Cunningham.

One Nation Kevin Jorgensen.

One Nation candidate Kevin Jorgensen

ONE Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen has revealed some of the party’s policies in the lead up to the October 31 State Election with some strong reforms promised if he is elected.

Mr Jorgensen said One Nation had strong policies for the future of Queensland on law and order, education, youth justice and the right to life of unborn children.

He said the party’s policy on law and order would see more prisons built and extend the capacity of the state’s current 14 prisons.

“One Nation will better resource Queensland’s 131 magistrates courts and increase magistrate numbers,” he said.

“We will commit to building additional drug rehabilitation centres with the proceeds of drug crimes. One Nation will legislate a Queensland sex offenders public register and website.”

Mr Jorgensen said education was critical to the future of Queensland and our children were our future.

“Teachers hold the ability to change the course of a child’s life; to build self-esteem and confidence and enable them to cope academically, while preparing them to confidently face the challenges of adult life,” he said.

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen. Picture: Rodney Stevens

LNP Ron Harding

LNP Candidate Ron Harding

RON Harding has been announced as the LNP candidate to take on Glenn Butcher at the October 31 election.

But there is much more to this 58-year-old businessman than meets the eye.

Mr Harding grew up in the Sydney seaside suburb of Manly and did his trade qualifications at the Royal Australian Navy’s Garden Island dockyard.

His early days were spent in Manly, learning to dive from his father, John, who launched Australia’s first certified diving school, helping underwater legends including Ben Cropp and Ron and Valerie Taylor.

Time outside school hours was spent working for his father, who owned the world’s biggest wetsuit manufacturing business at the time, and cleaning the glass underwater on the Manly Marineland, which sadly closed its doors in 2018, after opening in 1965.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding addresses a forum on the Great Barrier Reef he organised with Dr Peter Ridd. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Having Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd as a close friend for 25 years has helped mould his political passion and motivation.

Greens’ Emma Eastaughffe

Emma Eastaughffe is the Greens candidate for Gladstone in the 2020 Queensland State Election.

THE Greens candidate for Gladstone has plans to make the Port City the home to a thriving green steel industry that would create 15,000 local jobs in the next five years.

Emma Eastaughffe said she was running for the State seat to help deliver more for the ordinary people and less for corporations.

Ms Eastaughffe said prior to the “era of Labor and LNP privatisation” Queensland had a proud history of publicly-owned manufacturing enterprises.

“Unfortunately, over the past 40 years, the major parties have gutted our publicly-owned enterprises to benefit their corporate donors, while short-changing workers every step of the way,” Ms Eastaughffe said.

“The Greens have a plan to revive local manufacturing and bring jobs back to Central Queensland.

“We will invest in publicly-owned renewable energy and begin production of a green steel manufacturing plant in Gladstone that will create 15,000 good, secure jobs over the next five years.

“By doing so, we will tackle the two major challenges of our time – the economic crisis, brought on by COVID-19, and the climate crisis that is destroying our environment and way of life.”

ALP Glenn Butcher

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the 2020 election ballot draw. Picture: Rodney Stevens

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher says he is focused on his own campaign and does not take his position for granted.

The incumbent member and Manufacturing and Regional Queensland Minister first contested the state seat of Gladstone in 2012.

Mr Butcher was elected in 2015, securing 52.42 per cent of the primary vote compared to independent Craig Butler with 28.51 per cent.

Queensland went back to the polls in 2017 and Mr Butcher increased his margin, securing 64.30 per cent of primary votes in a four-candidate contest.

Mr Butcher said he was focused on his own campaign following the news of Mr Harding’s preselection by the LNP and planned to keep delivering for Gladstone.

“I never take any campaign for granted and I will fight for the great community of Gladstone and continue to get the infrastructure that Gladstone deserves,” he said.