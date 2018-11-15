Meet the Candidates: Their pitch to voters

HERE'S what the candidates said at a forum hosted by the GADPL on Wednesday night.

(Candidates listed in the order they spoke).

Sue Beardmore

Sue Beardmore

FIRST cab off the rank during the Meet the Candidates event, Mrs Beardmore begun her pitch by mentioning her connection to the Breslin family and love for music.

"I'm a proud Star of the Sea primary and local high school student with my forte being music," she said.

"As a natural and qualified musician I was essentially contributing to the Gladstone community on an honorary basis while my day job was as a public servant in communications."

She then described how music took a back step as the responsibilities of being a small business owner kicked in.

She also mentioned her time as a long-standing secretary for the Withcott Progress Association where she advocated for reticulated water, sport and recreation facilities, green spaces and other projects in the Lockyer Valley. She is Gladstone born and bred.

Lynette Dahl

Lynette Dahl

SECOND to speak, Lynette Dahl described herself as "a person used to dealing with people from all walks of life" and one that would get out on the road and listen.

Born and raised in Gladstone and the youngest of five children, she now calls Tannum Sands home.

"My focus in life in the last 10 years, more so in the last five, has been on aged care facilities and services in Gladstone," she said.

"My mum has dementia and in order to get the assistance she needed she had to move to Bundaberg. Bringing my family back together is motivation for me to continue forward."

Ms Dahl described her vision of Gladstone in the future as one where families could stay together.

"I see a future where people want to be here. I see a future where people are going to actually be engaged and take ownership of their area in Gladstone."

Pat Laws

Pat Laws

THIRD to throw a line in, the Boyne Tannum HookUp life member said he'd had a lot of issues mentioned to him since announcing his candidacy.

"Some of those issues contradict each other and I think in council it's all about filtering through by talking to people and coming up with resolutions where everyone feels like they've won," Mr Laws said.

"It sounds like mission impossible but it comes from listening to all sides of the story and coming up with a good outcome."

Mr Laws then listed the issues that were of importance to him, starting with net-free zones in the Boyne River.

Tourism, increasing local sport participation, road access through Deepwater National Park and fixing the Round Hill Creek mouth are other hot topics for the married father of three.

He has lived in Gladstone since 1992.

Mark McLachlan

Mark McLachlan

THE Boyne Valley cattle and timber farmer wants to "offer a new perspective" for council if elected on Saturday.

Recently named as president of the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail Incorporated and instrumental in the construction of the Ubobo Discovery Centre, the father of two believes local government should be dealing with local problems only.

"Through the week I kept getting asked what are you going to be able to do for council. I can offer a practical, experienced and different point of view on council," he said.

"I come from a different background to any councillor or candidate.

"My basic premise about people's expectations of things local government should do is that they should fix local problems.

"It sounds silly but you've got to concentrate on the small things people want fixed every day."

Natalia Muszkat

Natalia Muszkat

FIFTH to speak, the CEO of Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours spoke about her extensive community work.

"During my years in Gladstone I have worked with numerous local organisations improving social services while attracting and creating opportunities that I'm proud to say often see the Gladstone Region recognised statewide for its innovative and successful programs," Ms Muszkat said.

"In my years in the social services sector I have been successful in lodging applications close to $4million dollars of government and non-government funding to be directly used on social and community services in our region.

"These programs include projects to improve access to services for the most disadvantaged."

Ms Muszkat migrated to Australia in 1999 from Argentina. She has been a Gladstone resident for the past 12 years.

Colin Burke

Colin Burke.

LAST to speak, after attending his granddaughter's formal, the Gladstone Region resident for nearly 20 years spoke about his extensive community work and background growing up in western New South Wales.

"I came here in 1999, opened my first business and have been working in the community ever since," Mr Burke said.

"Since then I've had businesses in Tannum, Gladstone and Calliope. I started in the Tannum Sands Surf Club as a volunteer bar manager, been in Rotary for 15 years, a past president of Port Curtis Rotary Club and Paul Harris Fellow.

"I've been on the Salvation Army Red Shield committee... I've done face-to-face welfare for the Salvos twice a week and that's given me a very good understanding of the people who haven't got a lot."

Mr Burke said he wasn't connected to a political party and was self-funding his campaign.