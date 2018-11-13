Meet the Candidates: Public forum on tomorrow night

Tourism body GAPDL is presenting the free Meet the Candidates event at Gladstone Yacht Club from 5.30pm Wednesday.

RESIDENTS will have a chance to hear from all six Gladstone Regional Council by-election candidates at a public forum tomorrow night.

GAPDL chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said candidates will speak in alphabetical order and be given equal speaking time.

"Each councillor will be given five minutes to talk about themselves, what they represent and what they bring to the table," Mr Branthwaite said.

"Once that's finished we'll have three questions to ask them and they'll be given one minute to answer each of them.

"If we've got enough time we'll take questions from the floor. Hopefully we'll get a few to fire a couple of questions at them."

Six candidates - Colin Burke, Lynette Dahl, Mark McLachlan, Sue Beardmore, Natalia Muszkat and Pat Laws - will battle it out for the position left vacant by Cindi Bush, who resigned in September.

Pre-polling will run at 132 Goondoon St and the Agnes Water Rural Transaction Centre until Friday.

Postal vote applications must be received by 7pm tomorrow.