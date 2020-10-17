MEET THE CANDIDATES: Independent Murray Peterson

GLADSTONE’s independent candidate did not mince his words regarding the importance of Queensland’s upcoming State Election.

Murray Peterson said the Queensland Government needed to respect people more, be more just, fair and accountable for their actions.

“They have been amending a substantial amounts of legislation to make it “easier to enforce” which means the people find it harder to challenge injustice,” Mr Peterson said.

“When the government makes a mistake, there needs to be an effective path for people to appeal it.

“We don’t need the government behaving as a heavy handed bully.”

Mr Peterson said that before going into politics he worked as both a structural engineer and a secondary school teacher.

He sought inspiration to launch his political campaign from former Member for Gladstone and fellow independent Liz Cunningham.

“I have a lot of respect for Liz Cunningham who was the Independent member of the Legislative Assembly for Gladstone from 1995 to 2015,” Mr Peterson said.

“She was always prepared to listen to anyone including me.

“When Mr Butcher was elected I soon found out that he would not give me an appointment.”

Mr Peterson said he believed a government representative was paid to represent everyone and so should listen to everyone.

“I am standing as an independent so I will be free to do the right thing and listen to everyone,” Mr Peterson said.

“I recognise there are some conflicting interests between people in Gladstone and I will need to choose what is in the best interests of the people.

“At least I will not be under the outside control of a political party.”

Mr Peterson emphasised the discrepancy in Queensland Government tax income spending, which revealed worrying statistics for regional areas.

“More than 60 per cent of the tax income of the Queensland Government is collected from people in regional Queensland,” he said.

“More than 80 per cent of Queensland Government expenditure is in Brisbane.

“Less that one third of the money the Queensland Government collects from people in Gladstone is spent in Gladstone.

“This is unfair. If Government expenditure was more equitably distributed many local issues would be solved.”